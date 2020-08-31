Is The 'Fox Eye' Makeup Trend Racist Toward Asians?

A few examples of the "fox eye" trend found when searching the hashtag on Instagram and TikTok. (Instagram/TikTok)

Growing up Asian in a predominantly white neighborhood, Eve Cong endured plenty of ridicule about the shape of her eyes.

“I can say that I love my features now, but growing up, society taught me to hate them,” the London-based actor told HuffPost. “My eyes were considered undesirable. Other kids would taunt me and other Asian kids by pulling their eyes up, down or sideways to mimic us and ridicule smaller eyes and slanted eyes. They’d ask us if we could see out of them.”

When the “fox eye” makeup trend started trending on social media, Cong said she was “triggered, to say the least.”

So what is it, exactly? It starts off with an application of angular eyeliner that many have claimed mimics the look of Asian eyes. But many influencers have taken it a step further, pulling their eyes back with their hands. Given the anti-Asian discrimination and even violence linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and U.K. lately, this trend is particularly controversial right now.

To achieve the fox-eye eyeliner look, makeup artists and novices alike try to achieve a different eye shape: The desired effect is something more elongated, sleek and slanted upward. Sometimes people will shave the ends of their eyebrows and redraw them straighter (the natural brow shape of many Asian people) and angled upward.

Some put a dash of eyeliner in the inner corner of the eyelid for an even more “exotic” effect. (The latter trick latter emphasizes the epicanthal folds, the bit of skin on the upper lid near the inner corner of the eye, that’s common among East Asians and Southeast Asians.)

The really committed may opt for thread lifts or Botox lifts, two non-surgical options that many suspect Instagram influencers and celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have gotten to pull up their brow line.

If makeup fans and Instagram models had stopped there, Cong said, she would have shrugged her shoulders and let it be. (Other Asian women, including...

