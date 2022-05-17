Fox Exec Has 'Absolutely No Regrets' On Having Rudy Giuliani On 'Masked Singer'

Fox Entertainment executive Rob Wade said he has “absolutely no regrets” about former mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on “The Masked Singer.”

Wade, the president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, defended the decision to Variety on Monday, saying that Giuliani’s surprise performance on the popular show made for excellent television.

“Yeah, absolutely no regrets,” Wade told the publication. “The marketing is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished. And whether it was on set or with the viewers at home, I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled [by the press], but kudos to you guys. Just please don’t do it again. Thanks a lot.”

The ex-attorney to Trump appeared in Episode 7 of the show this season. Giuliani, who performed under the pseudonym “Jack In The Box,” was unmasked while belting out “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

Two celebrity judges, singer Robin Thicke and actor Ken Jeong, were visibly upset over Giuliani’s participation in the Fox show.

After Giuliani’s reveal, Jeong said, “I’m done,” and exited the stage.

“Oh, my God,” Thicke said after the unmasking. “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

Actor Jenny McCarthy and singer Nicole Scherzinger, who also judge the show, remained onstage and danced as Giuliani continued performing.

Viewers of the “The Masked Singer” criticized both Giuliani and the network for allowing the controversial political figure to appear on the show, pointing to the role he played in fomenting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Before Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol to protest the 2020 election results, Giuliani had spent months spreading false claims that widespread election fraud resulted in Trump’s election loss.

He made that claim again at the rally that preceded the riot, claiming that there were rigged voting machines and declaring: “Let’s have trial by combat.”

Story continues

Giuliani later told reporter Brett Samuels from The Hill that his comments were in reference to “that very famous documentary,” “Game of Thrones.”

The longtime politician is currently facing numerous defamation lawsuits from voting system corporations.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...