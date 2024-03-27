Fox Entertainment Ups Michael Thorn to Network President, Fernando Szew Named Head of Studios

Fox Entertainment is restructuring its operations into three divisions: network, studios and sales.

As part of this re-org, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade has promoted Michael Thorn to president of Fox Television Network and upped Fernando Szew to head of Fox Entertainment Studios. Both will report directly to Wade.

A search is currently underway for the head of sales unit Fox Entertainment Global, previously run by Szew.

Most recently chief of unscripted content at Fox network, Allison Wallach will move under Szew, serving as head of global unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment Studios.

Szew will oversee all Fox studios, including Bento Box Entertainment, Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox scripted studios, MarVista Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global and Harvey Levin’s entertainment studio TMZ.

“Under this new structure, every division of FOX Entertainment is now poised for growth and creative excellence as we super-serve our audiences everywhere. Now the work begins,” Wade said.

