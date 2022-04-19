Fox Draws Monday’s Highest Demo Ratings With ‘9-1-1’

ABC’s “American Idol” and Fox’s “9-1-1” went head-to-head for demo ratings during the first hour of primetime on Monday night. The procedural drama came out on top though, with a 0.68 rating in the key 18-49 demographic — the highest of the night.

Fox was the highest-rated network of the night in the key demo, also airing “911: Lone Star” to a favorable 0.58 rating, giving the network a 0.63 average for Monday.

Of course, “American Idol” didn’t do too bad either. The long-running singing competition, which aired its first live results on Monday evening, cutting the competition down to a Top 14, earned a 0.62 rating during it’s 8-10 p.m. time slot.

It was CBS that came out on top in terms of viewership, though. The also long-running “NCIS,” which aired in the 9 p.m. slot, drew the most viewers across all shows on Monday night with 6.3 million. Meanwhile, its spinoff “NCIS: Hawai’i” had over 5 million watchers.

Here’s how it all broke down:

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.63 average in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo, while CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to official numbers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.55 average and in total viewers with 5 million. “American Idol” scored a 0.62 rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “The Good Doctor” had a 0.39 rating and 3.8 million total viewers.

CBS was third in demo ratings with a 0.44 average. For CBS, “The Neighborhood” aired to a 0.59 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.44 rating and 5 million total viewers. “NCIS” received a 0.43 rating and 6.3 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” took home a 0.39 rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in total viewers with 4.6 million. On Fox, “9-1-1” kicked off primetime with a 0.68 rating and 5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “911: Lone Star” drew a 0.58 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. Fox does not program the 10 p.m. hour.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.24 average and in total viewers with 1.5 million. “American Song Contest” hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson earned a 0.27 rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Endgame” had a 0.18 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.11 and in total viewers with 372,000. “All American” received a 0.13 rating and 443,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and “All American: Homecoming” scored a 0.09 rating and 300,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.6 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 983,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 rating and 937,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 717,000 total viewers.