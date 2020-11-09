Fox Developing Hybrid Animated/Single-Cam Comedy ‘Demi-God’ From Katie Greenway

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is continuing to double down on animation – adding hybrid animated-single-cam project Demi-God from Bella and the Bulldogs writer Katie Greenway to its development slate.

The network has handed the project, from writer and exec producer Greenway, a script commitment and is developing the project internally via Fox Entertainment.

Demi-God follows a powerless fast food employee who escapes into a fantasy world she’s created in her favorite video game – only to have it turn against her when the virtual townspeople are granted sentience in the game’s latest upgrade.

Greenway previously worked on Nickelodeon comedy Bella and the Bulldogs and wrote the script for Townies, a multi-camera comedy exec produced by Green Eggs and Ham writer/executive producer Jared Stern that was in development at CBS during the 2018 season.

It is the latest animation project for Fox, which has been expanding aggressively into this space. It recently set up a semi-autobiographical animated comedy project from former Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler and gave a script commitment to Ocean Village from Daniel Cardenas Katz (Deep Space 69).

They join veteran series including Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, which were both handed two season renewals in September, The Simpsons, which is in renewal talks, Bless The Harts and Duncanville as well as new series including The Great North, from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, which was renewed ahead of its midseason premiere, Housebroken and a new series from Dan Harmon.

Earlier this year, Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn told Deadline that animation was a “key part” of its business and it wants to build on this legacy.

Greenway is repped by McKuin Frankel & Whitehead.

