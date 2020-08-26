Fox Developing Coast Guard Drama ‘Interceptor’ From The Nacelle Company & Based On A True Story Prods.

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development Interceptor, a one-hour Coast Guard drama, from The Nacelle Company and Kimberly Harrison’s Based On A True Story Productions.

Written by Katie J. Stone, David Daitch and John Pruitt, in Interceptor, a rookie Coast Guard Special Forces team, as diverse as the nation they are sworn to protect, must battle the drug infested waters off the coast of Florida, and navigate the streets of Miami, all while working through the trials of their personal lives.

Nacelle’s Matt Ochacher, Michael Pelmont and Brian Volk-Weiss executive produce with Harrison for Based On A True Story. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

The writing team of Stone and Daitch have credits that include USA’s Shooter, Call of Duty, and previously developed drama Adversaries at ABC via Sony TV.

Pruitt is a retired Coast Guard Captain who commanded three cutters and led boarding parties in Iraq. From 2013-2017, he served as Director of the Coast Guard Motion Picture and Television Office in Los Angeles.

Fox has been interested in the Coast Guard as a backdrop for a TV series. Two seasons ago, the network developed another Coast Guard drama, Safe Harbor.

Harrison is repped by Verve, The Nacelle Company, and Jared Levine. Daitch and Stone are repped by APA, Management 360, and Ashley Silver at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson. Pruitt is repped by Ashley Silver.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.