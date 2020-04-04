Fox’s ‘Deputy’ Canceled After One Season

Click here to read the full article.

“Deputy,” Fox’s modern-day Western procedural starring Stephen Dorff, has been canceled after one season.

The one-hour drama centered on a career lawman who steps into the role of acting sheriff of Los Angeles County following the death of the current sheriff. Despite being better suited to rounding up criminals than navigating the politics of a staff meeting at the station, he finds himself in charge of 10,000 deputies. The show hailed from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer, who served as executive producers alongside Chris Long for Cedar Park.

The series debuted to a decent audience shortly after the new year, bringing in a 0.8 rating in the key adult 18-49 demographic and 4.8 million total viewers on its Thursday night premiere, per final figures. Its season finale brought in a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers.

But “Deputy” is not the only freshman Fox series to get the ax. “Almost Family,” the drama starring Timothy Hutton, Brittany Snow, Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment, will also not be returning for a second season on Fox.

