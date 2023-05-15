Fox To Make Decisions On Comedies, Including ‘Welcome To Flatch’ “Once The Strike Ends”

Things aren’t looking great for Fox comedy Welcome To Flatch.

The series, which is a remake of British comedy This Country, was the only live-action series that the network hasn’t made a decision on and it take a while.

Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment, said that “launching our next great live action comedy is a top priority, so you can expect some announcements as soon as the strike ends”.

Welcome To Flatch, which comes from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, has aired for two seasons on Fox with its second season finishing in February.

The series, which stars Sean William Scott, Holmes, Sam Straley and Aya Cash, is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ LA production arm and Fox Entertainment.

When asked about a renewal decision on Flatch, Thorn pointed to the renewal of Joel McHale-fronted Animal Control for a second season. “Right now we’re taking a step back on our live action comedy. As you know, we announced our second season of Animal Control. We love of the show. It’s got an incredible amount of momentum, and it’s really popping for us. Now we’re taking a step back and thinking okay, how do we turn Animal Control and its success into a real comedy destination, a comedy block,” he said.

“We’re still talking about [Welcome To Flatch]. But I think as we wait for the strike to end we’re going to look at our development, and Welcome To Flatch and make the best decision for that comedy goal… and see where we stand. I think we’ll have some news as soon as the as soon as the strikeouts,” he added.

The network also has a number of comedy projects in development including 10% Happier starring Ken Jeong, Rock Camp from The Goldbergs co-exec producer Steve Basilone, Jeff Rowe and David Fishof, founder of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp, and a Patricia Heaton series.

