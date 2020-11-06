Fox, CNN carry President Trump's falsehood-laden speech, as MSNBC, ABC cut away for fact checks

President Donald Trump wrongly claimed victory in the presidential election in a televised speech Thursday that was filled with falsehoods, but not all news networks covered it.

CNN and Fox News carried Trump's speech from the White House, but MSNBC and CNBC pulled away to provide fact-checks and condemnation of the president's incorrect assertions during his speech, after which he took no questions. Many TV news anchors castigated the president after his remarks.

On the broadcast side, all three networks carried Trump's speech during their East Coast evening news broadcasts, starting a little after 6:45 EST. ABC cut away before CBS and NBC, with ABC News anchor David Muir breaking in to correct the record after the president wrongly alleged illegal votes were being counted and that opponents were attempting to steal the election. By 7 EST, all had shifted to regularly scheduled syndicated programs.

The coverage decisions represented a split over whether the remarks of the U.S. president, considered the most powerful person in the world, deserve to be aired in full regardless of their veracity, or whether false and potentially dangerous information should at some point be turned off to avoid helping its spread.

USA TODAY also made the decision to take down Trump's news conference after the president attacked, without evidence, the integrity and results of the election.

In a statement, Editor-in-chief Nicole Carrol said: "President Trump, without evidence, claimed the presidential election was corrupt and fraudulent. We stopped the livestream of his remarks early and have removed the video from all our platforms. Our job is to spread truth – not unfounded conspiracies."

Editor-in-chief @nicole_carroll on pulling the livestream of President Donald Trump's remarks tonight. pic.twitter.com/GPrQudnFjj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 6, 2020

Trump opened his speech with a lie, wrongly referencing ballots counted after Tuesday, which have moved challenger Joe Biden close to victory, as illegal.

MSNBC cut away 35 seconds into the 17-minute speech, with anchor Brian Williams explaining why he was interrupting, repeating an atypical action that he the network took when the president made baseless assertions during his post-election comments early Wednesday.

"OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States," Williams said. "There are no illegal votes that we know of. There has been no Trump victory that we know of."

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace praised her network's move: “I’m proud to work at a network that didn’t contribute to what Trump just did."

President Trump just spoke at the White House, as key states continue to count votes.

Shep has the facts: “What the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.” #Election2020 https://t.co/E6DBt6OodD pic.twitter.com/HVa87qUCzB

— The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) November 6, 2020

On CNBC, former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith explained he was taking an unprecedented step in cutting off the president because what he was saying "in large part, was absolutely untrue."

"Never in my 30-year career have I ever interrupted a president of the United States. We've held back from doing so over and over and over while others have. But if any other human being were using our platform of influence to lie to our viewers, we would stop them. And frankly, enough's enough," he told viewers.

As soon as the president finished his remarks, CNN anchor Jake Tapper condemned them.

"What a sad night for the United States of America, to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with this feast of falsehoods, lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen. No evidence for what he’s saying, just smears about integrity of vote counting in state after state. When he wins a state, it's legitimate. When he loses, it's pathetic," Tapper said. "It's not true. It's ugly. It's frankly pathetic."

His colleague, Dana Bash, said the president's lies continue a theme he has campaigned on for months: that the election would be rigged against him.

Story continues