Fox cancels Filthy Rich and Next after one season

Spooky season has hit Fox.

EW can confirm that two new dramas won't be receiving second season orders: Filthy Rich and Next. Both shows will come to an end after their planned fall run.

EW has learned that while Fox was pleased with the creativity and work of the casts, producers, and crews of both shows, modest ratings combined with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic still affecting productions across the board and continued uncertainty about the future of the television landscape contributed to the decision.

Next, which just debuted on Oct. 6, stars John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneer named Paul LeBlanc, who joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Fernanda Andrade) to stop the A.I. he created from destroying the planet. Eve Harlow, Jason Butler Harner, Gerardo Celasco, and Michael Mosley also star in the show, which was initially planned as limited series. Next is written and executive-produced by Manny Coto.

Filthy Rich, starring Kim Cattrall and Gerald McRaney, follows the aftermath of a plane crash that kills the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family of televangelists. Their faith is upended when the family learns that he fathered three illegitimate children who were all written into his will, forcing them to share with these unknown newcomers.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman, and Olivia Macklin also star in the series, which was created by The Help director Tate Taylor.

The cancellation news comes as many other shows across all networks have met similar fates in the wake of the pandemic, which has caused production delays, budget increases, and other issues for productions.

