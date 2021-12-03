Fox Business Network Makes Room for Weekend Simulcast of Fox Weather

Fox Business Network offers a market forecast each weekday. On weekends, it will start to offer one related to the weather.

Starting Saturday, December 4, the Fox Corp.-owned cable outlet will offer two hours of Fox Weather programming in the early morning, the first time the streaming weather service, which launched in October, will be made available for linear TV audiences. Executives at Fox News Media, which backs Fox Weather, plan to start distributing the weather stream across a broader range of outlets, including local digi-nets, in 2022.

More from Variety

Between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Fox Business will broadcast “America’s Weather Weekend,” featuring meteorologists Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera. The duo will place a spotlight on weather and how it might affect business. Meteorologist John Marshall will also appear. The programming will appear at a time when Fox Business and its main rival, NBCUniversal’s CNBC, typically show infomercials or paid programming.

Following the two-hour simulcast on FBN, “America’s Weather Weekend” will continue live on Fox Weather through noon.

There are no other plans disclosed to put Fox Weather on the Fox Business schedule, but such a move puts the weather service in more direct competition with cable’s mainstay weather-news outlet, The Weather Channel. Fox has also secured distribution for its Fox Weather stream on its Tubi streaming-video hub and its Fox Nation connected TV app. Work is proceeding to integrate the weather outlet with the Apple Watch.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.