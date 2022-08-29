Fox Business’ Cheryl Casone on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

Cheryl Casone / Cheryl Casone

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Cheryl Casone, host of “American Dream Home” on Fox Business Network.

My Best Purchase

The best purchase I ever made was buying my first home when I was 22 years old. My great uncle passed away and he left me a small inheritance. Instead of going out and buying a new car or clothes or jewelry, I wanted to buy a home.

My Worst Purchase

The worst purchase I ever made was an overpriced pair of boots. Let’s just say they were/are very uncomfortable. So lesson learned — if you can’t wear something or use something, then why buy it?

