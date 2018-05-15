Fox's new schedule for fall TV season
Fox's prime-time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. — "The Resident"
9 p.m. — "9-1-1"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "The Gifted"
9 p.m. — "Lethal Weapon"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "Empire" 9 p.m. — "Star"
Thursday
8 p.m. — "NFL Football"
Friday
8 p.m. — "Last Man Standing"
8:30 p.m. — "The Cool Kids"
9 p.m. — "Hell's Kitchen"
Saturday
7 p.m — "Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football"
Sunday
8:00 p.m. — "The Simpsons"
8:30 p.m. — "Bob's Burgers"
9:00 p.m. — "Family Guy"
9:30 p.m. — "Rel"
The Associated Press