FOX announces MLB schedule. Here are the Kansas City Royals’ appearances

The Royals will appear on the FOX family of networks five times in 2023, the network announced. Four of those games will be at Kauffman Stadium.

But not the first one — the Royals play at the Miami Marlins on June 5 for a game on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

After that, the Royals will meet the Los Angeles Angels on June 17 (FS1), the L.A. Dodgers on July 1 (FOX, FOX Deportes), the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 12 (FOX) and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 28 (FS1).

All other Royals games are scheduled to be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City.

The FOX schedule begins with three games on April 1:

Opening day for the Royals is Thursday, March 30, against the Minnesota Twins (3:10 p.m. first pitch).