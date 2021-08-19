FOX Announces Baker Tilly as New Member of Industry-Leading Thought Leader Council

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), the industry-leading membership organization servicing multi-generational families, family office executives, and trusted advisors, is proud to welcome Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) to the FOX Thought Leader Council.



FOX invites distinguished advisor firms to join the FOX Thought Leaders Council based on their reputation, skill, and commitment to the highest end of the private wealth management industry. This working group of experts engages in top-level discussions that push the boundaries of best practice. The group meets annually at the Thought Leader Summit to focus on a select industry issue that results in dynamic, thought-provoking discussions and industry-changing insights and explore timely issues with diverse perspectives.

"We are pleased to have Baker Tilly join our community of forward thinkers and industry leaders," said Glen W. Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at FOX. "Their inclusion to the Thought Leader Council elevates our already advanced group of talented members within the private wealth management industry."

Baker Tilly is a leading advisory CPA firm and an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 36,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.0 billion. Their family business and wealth management practice includes expertise in family governance, estate planning and wealth preservation, leadership assessment and development, exit strategies and ownership transition, next generation development, family dynamics and conflict resolution as well as family enterprise strategy.

"We are honored to be a part of the FOX Thought Leaders Council," said Joe O'Neill, Leader, Private Wealth. "We look forward to working collaboratively with the best minds in the business to tackle complex issues affecting family offices."

About FOX

Family Office Exchange (FOX) was the first and continues to be the industry-leading membership organization that brings together the collective intelligence of more than 450 multi-generational families, family office executives, and trusted advisors to build a community focused on peer exchange, continuous learning, and objective guidance. The community includes over 8,000 family leaders and sophisticated advisors in 25 countries who utilize FOX's resources to advise families each year. For more information about FOX, please email us at info@familyoffice.com or visit www.familyoffice.com.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 36,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.0 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Investment advisory services are offered through Baker Tilly Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Baker Tilly Wealth Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Tilly US, a tax, accounting and advisory firm, trading as Baker Tilly. Baker Tilly is a member of the global network of Baker Tilly International Ltd., the members of which are separate and independent legal entities.

