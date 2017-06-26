Fowles, Lynx use fourth-quarter run to beat winless Stars

ST. PAUL, MN - JUNE 25: Maya Moore #23 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates during the game against the San Antonio Stars on June 25, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore each scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 22 apiece to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the San Antonio Stars 87-78 Sunday night.

San Antonio (0-14), off to its worst start in franchise history, has lost 16 in a row dating to last season. The WNBA record for consecutive losses is 20, set by Tulsa in 2011.

Fowles, who grabbed 10 rebounds, went to the bench after picking up her fourth foul with nearly six minutes left third quarter and San Antonio scored 21 of the next 27 points to take a 64-55 lead early in the fourth. Moore hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 12-0 run, capped by Renee Montgomery's 3, that gave the Lynx a 67-64 lead with six minutes to play and San Antonio never again led.

Kayla McBride's layup pulled the Stars within three with 2:50 to play but Moore sandwiched two 3s around her block of McBride's attempted 3-pointer to make it 82-73 and Minnesota (11-1) hit 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Minnesota's Moore, Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson and Lindsay Whalen have a WNBA record 122 wins as a quartet.