For fourth time in seven games, Marlins lose an extra-inning game, this time to the Rays

For the fourth time in the past seven games, the Miami Marlins played a game that went into extra innings.

For the fourth time in those four games, the Marlins lost.

This time, it was a 2-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at loanDepot park to cap a three-game series.

The Marlins (55-75) lost all four games to the Rays (72-57) this year.

The deciding hit: A Manuel Margot two-out bloop RBI single into shallow right-center field in the 10th inning against Tommy Nance that scored Yu Chang, the Rays’ automatic runner at second base to start extra innings.

The Marlins stranded Jerar Encarnacion at third base as the game-tying run in the bottom of the 10th.

Jon Berti, a late addition to the lineup after Miguel Rojas was scratched due to right wrist tightness, hit a game-tying solo home run in the sixth and made a key double play in the top of the eighth inning. Berti was removed from the game before the ninth inning.

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, making his first start since July 25 after a month-long stint on the injured list due to a back spasm, held the Rays to just one run over six innings. He scattered five hits and walked one while striking out five.

It was just the third time this season that Rogers has completed six innings in a big-league start and just the second time that he went that deep and held an opponent to one run (also April 28 against the Washington Nationals).

But it’s also worth noting the Rays made their share of solid contact against Rogers. Of the 17 balls the Rays put into play on Wednesday against Rogers, 11 of them had an exit velocity of at least 95 mph — the minimum to be defined as a hard hit by Statcast.

That included both hits he allowed in the sixth — doubles by Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez — that resulted in the one run he allowed.

Tanner Scott, Dylan Floro and Steven Okert pitched scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth innings, respectively.