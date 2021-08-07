Fourth Straight Olympic Gold! Kevin Durant Leads Team USA to Victory Against France in Rematch

Durant

Team USA avenged their opening defeat to France and captured gold!

On Saturday at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, the 12-member squad led by Kevin Durant finished first in the tournament, winning 87-82 and earning USA Basketball's fourth consecutive Olympic title.

The NBA stars previously fell to the French on July 25, marking the first time the U.S. men's team lost in the Olympics since 2004.

Team USA has now won gold in each of the last four Olympics, including Rio, London and Beijing.

Last week, KD, who was Team USA's leading scorer at both the 2016 Games and 2012 Games, became the highest-scoring player in Team USA history, surpassing Carmelo Anthony's individual competition scoring average. (Durant, 32, and Anthony, 37, are the only three-time gold medalists in Olympic men's basketball history.)

USA Basketball

Along with veteran captain Durant, two-time Olympian Draymond Green led the team of mostly first-timers: Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Keldon Johnson, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, JaVale McGee and Jayson Tatum.

McGee of the Denver Nuggets and his mother Pamela McGee, a former WNBA player and 1984 Olympic medalist, are the first mother-son duo to win Olympic gold in basketball.

With this gold medal, Holiday and Middleton, who are both first-time Olympians, add to their winning streak a month after becoming NBA champions with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"It's a different experience compared to others, I mean, different teammates. But the journey has been fun so far," Durant told reporters two days before the gold medal game. "It's rare, you know, that guys come in and do it four straight times, especially after what, 2004 I think [when the U.S. won bronze]. It's a tough run for us. For us to be back is exciting."

Booker, 24, spoke highly of Durant's leadership in Tokyo. "You get that same spirit and vibe and energy from him off the court. He's been in this situation before, and he's leading us as such," the Phoenix Suns star told reporters on Thursday. "I think these games are really meaningful to him and the whole team. He's been a great leader for him, we feed off what he does and we feed off of that energy."

In Tokyo, the U.S. team only lost to France in their group stage, later defeating the Czech Republic and Iran. Then, the Americans won the quarterfinal game against Spain and the semifinal against Australia.

Speaking about the team's commitment to succeed at the Olympics, coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on Thursday that "from day one they realized that they really wanted to be here."

"These guys all sacrificed … It was a tough season, with COVID and everything. It was just incredible to me that a couple of guys," the San Antonio Spurs head coach said. "Like Khris Middleton, his wife gave birth and he came the next day, you know after the [NBA] finals. It was pretty big sacrifices – I guess more for his wife than him now that I think about it. So I'll take the credit away from him and give it to his wife.

Popovich, 72, continued, "You can tell that they wanted to be here, they wanted to make a statement, they wanted to play together. In limited practices, we've still worked very hard on what we have to do, and they haven't missed a beat. They've done everything we've asked of them, and been so coachable. I just believe in them."

To learn more about Team USA, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Tokyo Olympics now on NBC.