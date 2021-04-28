Will there be a fourth stimulus check? Biden’s first address to Congress may offer clues for Americans

Jessica Menton, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Democratic lawmakers in both chambers of Congress are clamoring for a fourth round of stimulus checks to help Americans who are still struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Such a move could lift more than 7 million people out of poverty, according to a recent analysis from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank.

This comes as President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, just before he marks his 100th day in office. Americans will be looking to his speech for clues about future Economic Impact Payments.

Labor market and tax experts, however, don’t anticipate that there will be additional stimulus checks in the next relief package as the economy continues to recover from last year’s coronavirus-induced recession and the job market improves.

Death and taxes: Americans grapple with filing the final tax return for deceased relatives in a pandemic year

Why is it taking so long to get tax refunds this year?: Some are taking the IRS 6-8 weeks in 2021

Even so, roughly two-thirds of Americans say the latest $1,400 check won’t last them three months, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

Democrats are also pushing Biden to extend other stimulus measures, including the duration of unemployment benefits and a child tax credit payment program.

Republicans have cited concerns over the fast-growing budget deficit as they debate more coronavirus-aid spending. Many of them also argued against the inclusion of the weekly $300 unemployment boost in the latest stimulus package passed in March, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, saying that the amount was too large and discouraged Americans from returning to work.

Although job growth is expected to build in the coming months thanks to vaccinations and another round of stimulus via Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal, economists say that it may take several years for the labor market to heal. So far, the economy has recouped 13.9 million, or 62%, of the 22.4 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.

“We need to look at the economy as a whole regarding whether there needs to be another round of direct payments,” says Elaine Maag, a principal research associate in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute. “Are we recovered? Are people still hurting? There’s some evidence that we’re not out of the woods yet.”

COVID aid could lift 7M out of poverty

The third round of Economic Impact Payments from Biden’s American Rescue Plan could reduce the number of people in poverty by 11.4 million, the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center says in its analysis.

Another round of payments could lift an additional 6.6 to 7.3 million people out of poverty, depending on whether the payment is restricted to citizens or made available to everyone, the group added.

“There is a question in front of Congress about whether we should do anything else with additional stimulus payments,” Maag says. “The bottom line is that we could further reduce poverty and could provide additional assistance with another round of these broad payments that smaller or more target measures just can’t do.”

The third round of $1,400 payments is being distributed by the Internal Revenue Service. So far, 163 million payments have been disbursed since mid-March.

The first round of payments amounted to $1,200, which were disbursed through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act last spring. Then came $600 in aid in a December relief measure called the Consolidated Appropriations Act; Finally, millions of people received $1,400 under the American Rescue Plan signed in March by Biden.

A call for recurring stimulus checks

Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal includes last month’s American Rescue Plan, along with the upcoming American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. Combined, the American Jobs and American Families Plan would cost about $4 trillion.

The $2 trillion American Jobs Plan aims to rebuild the nation's aging infrastructure, support electric vehicles and clean energy and boost access to caregivers and their pay. To fund the infrastructure plan, the White House has proposed boosting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

The American Families Plan, which would come in around $1.8 trillion, is expected to include investments in child care, paid family leave and education, paid for by a combination of tax increases on high-income earners.

Some lawmakers have urged Biden to include more stimulus payments in the first part of his package via the infrastructure spending bill. In late March, a group of Democratic senators pushed for recurring stimulus checks and an automatic extension to unemployment benefits as provisions in the package.

"We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your ‘Build Back Better’ long-term economic plan," 21 senators wrote in a letter to Biden.

"This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads,” they added.

The effort was led by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

It also included Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders, I-VT, along with Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, and Cory Booker, D-NJ.

The Senators didn’t include a dollar amount on the recurring stimulus checks. Separately, some Democratic lawmakers in January pushed for $2,000 monthly payments until the pandemic is over.

Child Tax Credit expansion

House Democrats are pushing for the White House to make permanent a child tax credit program that would provide $250 or $300 monthly checks to low- and moderate-income families, depending on the child's age.

The child tax credit was raised to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17. Previously, the amount was $2,000 and families with little or no tax obligations weren’t eligible for the program.

The White House announced Wednesday that the Biden administration would seek to extend the measure through 2025.

The American Rescue Plan focused additional resources on children by boosting the child tax credit, with the largest increases going to the lowest-income families with children. It reduced poverty more for children than any other age group, cutting it by more than half from 13.7% to 6.5%, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Unemployment provisions

Democrats have urged Biden to propose a permanent expansion of jobless benefits. In March, Congress had extended a weekly $300 supplement until early September.

In a letter to the White House in April, nearly 40 Democrats said Biden should propose boosting the amount of unemployment payments, extending the duration of the weekly benefit, expanding the pool of eligible workers and implementing a system that would more closely tie the payments to economic conditions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The American Rescue Plan extended two temporary federal programs until Sept. 6: the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides aid to self-employed, temporary workers and gig workers; and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits beyond the typical 26 weeks that states provide to jobless workers.

Instead of another round of broad checks, lawmakers should focus on extending unemployment benefits and the child tax credit because they could provide “longer-run fixes” for American households, according to Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the liberal Economic Policy Institute.

The White House said Wednesday that Biden would "work with Congress to automatically adjust the length and amount of UI benefits unemployed workers receive depending on economic conditions."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stimulus check update: Will there be a fourth COVID relief payment?

Latest Stories

  • NFL draft: Teddy Bridgwater trade shifts focus for both Broncos, Panthers

    With Teddy going to Denver, the focus shifts at the top of the draft.

  • Report: 76ers plan to pursue Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade

    Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.

  • Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

    The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

  • Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

    According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.

  • Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton lists gorgeous San Jose luxury home for $9,500,000

    The five bedroom, six bathroom home comes with a stunning backyard view.

  • Jimmy Butler reveals that Kyle Lowry is his daughter’s godfather

    Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.

  • Olympic 'playbook' raises questions around safety of athletes

    Less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open amid a global pandemic, organizers released their latest version of the "Playbook" for athletes on Wednesday.

  • Women's world curling in Calgary gets green light, but German team in limbo

    Two Germans tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening after arriving in Calgary.

  • TNT botches NHL promotion, mistakes Andrew Ference for Connor McDavid

    It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.

  • Canadian women's sevens team say they were let down by bullying and harassment policy

    Coach John Tait stepped down Monday in the wake of an independent review that said the conduct did not fall within the policy’s definition of harassment or bullying.

  • Report: Raptors sign Freddie Gillespie to 2-year contract

    Toronto's rich tradition of rewarding players who outperform initial expectations continues, with Freddie Gillespie reportedly inking a two-year deal.

  • What's holding the Bruins back from meeting sky-high potential

    The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months. Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. Paton might not be done, either. The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively. “We’re really high on Drew,” Paton said at his pre-draft news conference last week. "I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro, but we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I’ve gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.” Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago. Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Those numbers are better than Lock's. The third-year pro from Missouri tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL last season. He was 4-9 overall with 16 touchdown throws and is 8-10 in two years as Denver’s starter. After missing most of his rookie season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Lock missed 2 1-2 games with a rotator cuff injury to his throwing shoulder and another for COVID-19 tracing in 2020. Bridgewater has a 26-23 career record as a starter over his six seasons in Minnesota, New Orleans and Carolina. The Broncos have struggled for years to find a suitable replacement for Peyton Manning, who retired a month after Denver's 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 and is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. Manning's induction in Canton, Ohio, further highlights the franchise's serpentine search for a competent successor. The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to go five years without a playoff appearance following a championship parade, and they've had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since ending a decade-long stretch of sub-.500 records in 1973. Among the washouts were first-round bust Paxton Lynch, the worst pick in former GM John Elway's tenure, trade dud Joe Flacco, and free agent flop Case Keenum. It was widely believed Bridgewater wouldn't become available until after the draft and maybe wouldn't join a new team until June. But, according to the NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to pay a portion of Bridgewater's salary in 2021. Bridgewater's three-year, $63 million contract signed last year calls for him to make $10 million guaranteed and up to $7 million more in 2021. The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and with Darnold in the fold can target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Canadian Premier League delays kickoff of third season due to pandemic

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League, which had hoped to begin play May 22 on the Victoria Day long weekend, says it is pushing back the kickoff date for its third season."Clearly the country is struggling through a third wave of the pandemic and we need to adjust accordingly," commissioner David Clanachan said in an open letter to fans Wednesday. "We are going to delay the start of the season, but we are still completely focused and committed to playing our season."We have pivoted and we are working on a number of scenarios to adapt to the latest situation."Clanachan did not detail those options but said an update would be forthcoming May 15.Last year, the Canadian pro league staged the Island Games tournament in Charlottetown rather than a full season. The tournament ran Aug. 13 to Sept. 9 at the University of Prince Edward Island.Only four of the league's eight teams are currently in full training — Pacific FC, Cavalry FC, FC Edmonton and Atletico Ottawa (in Madrid). HFX Wanderers FC had been in full training but has been limited to working out in small groups due to tighter restrictions recently imposed in Nova Scotia.Defending champion Forge FC, York United FC and Valour FC have yet to be given the green light by local authorities to resume full training.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Eddie Hearn talks Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Triller and more

    Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.

  • Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at top of NFLPA player sales list

    Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.

  • What are some ideal landing spots for Juilo Jones?

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to discuss the widely reported rumors that the Atlanta Falcons may be shopping wide receiver Julio Jones. If Jones were to land on a new team this season, what would be the best situation for the star wideout and fantasy managers alike? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.