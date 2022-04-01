Fourth shots aren’t needed in York Region just yet for most populations: Public Health

2 min read

A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been rolling out to Ontarians who live in congregate care settings or are severely immunocompromised, but another booster isn’t needed just yet in York Region, according to Dr. Barry Pakes, York’s Medical Officer of Health.

In his weekly pandemic update, Mr. Pakes said while fourth doses of the vaccine have been distributed in those specific circumstances, it’s the third doses that are “critical” for the general population.

“The evidence on fourth doses is accumulating worldwide and it looks very promising for those at higher risk, but not necessarily for those in Ontario at this time,” he said. “For now, it’s third doses that are critical for everyone – especially if your second dose has been over six months ago. There is good evidence that the effectiveness of the vaccine does wane over time.”

That being said, however, Dr. Pakes said COVID-19 transmission in York Region remains high and is on the rise following the lifting of mask mandates. This rise is something that York Region Public Health expected, he said, but current vaccine coverage is helping keep things stable.

“Our wastewater surveillance in York Region and indeed across Ontario is showing a significant and sustained signal increase,” he said. “We did expect to see this after reopening last month and with the recent removal of mask mandates. Fortunately, thanks to our exceptional vaccine coverage, we’re not yet seeing a significant increase in other indicators, including hospitalization, ICU admissions, deaths, and outbreaks in institutional settings. In York Region, these metrics are stable. In some other regions of Ontario, we are seeing increases in these areas.

“Last week, when mask mandates were lifted in most indoor settings across the Province, including businesses and schools, many York Region residents continued to wear masks to protect themselves and to protect others. Thank you for this. Wearing a mask is now a personal decision, but this decision affects you and others. Whatever your choice, please remember to be kind. Everyone is fighting a different fight through this pandemic and someone’s choice to remain cautious could be for many reasons, including living with someone who is at high risk for greater complications or if they are immunocompromised themselves.

“I urge you to continue wearing masks in situations where you’re faced with the three Cs: crowds, close contact, or confined spaces with potentially poor ventilation. I urge you to at least have a mask with you, that way you can put it on as required. If you’re recovering from a COVID-19 infection, please continue to wear your masks at least five days beyond your self-isolation period. If you’re a close contact or are showing any signs of COVID-19, please stay home.”

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran

