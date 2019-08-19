Fourth person dies after rival fans fight before Olimpia-Motagua game

A fourth person has died after a massive fight broke out between fans of soccer teams Motagua and Olimpia in Honduras on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The violence began when Olimpia fans allegedly attacked the bus carrying the Motagua players, as they were en route the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, with rocks and other objects.

Windows on the bus were reportedly broken and Emilio Izaguirre, Roberto Moreira and Jonathan Rougier were all injured from the shards of glass.

The attacks prompted the National League and police to suspend the game, but fans already in the stadium began to riot and attack each other. Gunshots were also heard in the stadium, according to the AP.

Police finally got the crowds to disperse by using tear gas. However, crowds started to arrive at the hospital to escalate the fights, prompting police to chase them off the property, according to the AP.

Hospital spokeswoman Juliette Chavarría said three were dead from the fights, with a fourth, 22-year-old David Zepeda, dying Sunday. He had been beaten to death.

“We regret these situations and I call on the fans of Olimpia and other teams in the National League to avoid carrying out these acts which damage soccer,” Olimpia president Rafael Villeda said in a statement.

Police said one person with guns was arrested for allegedly participating in the fight.

The game has not been rescheduled and the stadium will remain closed until further notice.



