Fourth ‘Matrix’ Film Moves to Spring of 2022

Warner Bros. is moving its untitled fourth “Matrix” film back nearly a year to the spring of 2022.

The move comes as the Hollywood studios are scrambling their release schedules due to the theater shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new “Matrix” movie, which had been in production in Germany before being halted, has moved from May 21, 2021, to April 1, 2022.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth “Matrix” along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

In addition to pushing the “Matrix” sequel, Warner Bros. removed Anne Hathaway’s “Witches” remake from the release schedule. The film, which also stars Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock, was set to hit theaters in October.

In addition, “Godzilla vs. Kong” from Legendary will now take over the May 21, 2021, date previously occupied by “Matrix 4.” Warner Bros. also moved its cartoon “Tom and Jerry” back to next year from Dec. 23 to March 5, 2021.

The studio also announced that it will release an untitled New Line horror movie on June 4, 2021, and that an untitled Warner Bros. “event film” that had been planned for Oct. 16 has been removed from the schedule.

Warner Bros. had first announced Friday afternoon that it was moving back Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller “Tenet” from July 17 to July 31, then followed that by moving “Wonder Woman 1984” from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2 before announcing the news about the fourth “Matrix” being moved back a year. All told, the studio shifted dates on a total of six titles within about an hour along with removing two other films from the schedule.

