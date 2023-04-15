Fourth-largest crowd in Wichita Thunder history watches win to keep ECHL playoff bid alive

In front of the fourth-largest attendance in franchise history, the Wichita Thunder kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Allen in a must-win game in the home finale at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday night.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Wichita was in a three-way tie with Utah and Rapid City for the fourth and final ECHL playoff spot with 70 points in the Mountain division standings.

At the time of Wichita’s victory late Friday evening, Utah was leading Tulsa 3-1 and Idaho was leading Rapid City 1-0 — both games still in the second period.

Because Wichita comes up short on the tiebreaker (regulation wins) against both teams, the Thunder must win their final game and hope Utah and Rapid City both stumble in either one of their final two games.

On the final day of the regular season on Saturday night, Wichita plays at Allen, which already has a playoff spot locked, while Utah hosts last-place Tulsa and Rapid City hosts division-winning Idaho.

A rabid crowd — announced attendance was 12,459 — helped the Thunder’s defense pitch a shutout in the final 40 minutes to preserve the must-win victory.

Wichita scored the first goal of the game, as Michal Stinl put the Thunder up 1-0, then Jay Dickman doubled the lead on a power play goal less than two minutes later. Former Thunder star Stefan Fournier scored Allen’s only goal in the final two minutes of the first period, but the Americans never could find the equalizer.

The Thunder capped off a successful home season where they finished 23-9-4 — one of the best records in the entire ECHL.