Fourth of July Tech Deals You Won’t Want to Miss: Save Up to 50% on Select Items

Retailers everywhere are rolling back prices on electronics and other must-haves this Fourth of July and we dug up some of the best tech deals available for the holiday weekend. With savings of more than 50 percent on select electronics including movie projectors, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more, these price cuts are definitely worth celebrating.

Below, find our roundup of tech deals to shop this Independence Day. For more shopping guides, see our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for your Fourth of July party.



You can’t go wrong with Sony headphones. The WH1000XM3 over-ear headphones are on sale for 43% off so now would be a great time to get a pair. The headphones feature industry-leading noise cancelation technology with up to 30 hours of battery life (a 10-minute charge gives you five hours of playback).



Need a new TV? The LG NanoCell TV is currently marked down $300, which is a pretty good deal for such a smart TV. This powerful 4K Smart UHD TV includes Nano Color that lets you enjoy movies, sports, and gaming in superior, lifelike picture; while Nano Accuracy offers more precise color and wider angles. With the LG NanoCell you can stream Netflix, Youtube, Vudu, Showtime, Starz, Google Play, SlingTV, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, and more in crystal-clear 4K resolution.



From road trips to family reunions, 360 cameras capture life on the move. The 2017 Samsung Gear 360 is 34% off the list price, and while it’s not the best reviewed 360 camera in the land, it’s definitely a solid option. The camera captures every angle in 4K, and features four times the resolution of a regular HD camera. It’s also handheld and slender enough to fit in your pocket, purse, or backpack.

AcerSwift 13.5” PC Laptop



Co-engineered by Intel and Acer, the Swift 3 is a slim, lightweight and stylish laptop that’s ideal for working on the go. The laptop features a 13.5” 2K (2256 x 1504) IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio housed in a stylish aluminum frame. Other features include: 10th Gen Intel Core performance, super-fast Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless connection speeds, and a long battery life.



The Keysmart Clean Light Air Purifier lets you experience clean, breathable air for your home and beyond. Designed with UV-C technology that eliminates dust, bacteria, and pollutants from your space, this silent purifier stands just 7” tall making it compact enough to bring clean air wherever you go.



Massage guns are one of the many gadgets to gain popularity during the pandemic. If you’ve been shopping around for one, this Hypervolt Bluetooth vibrating massage tool is on sale for 14% off the list price. The massage gun targets deep tissue, and is designed to help relieve muscle soreness and stiffness, while improving circulation and range of motion.



The Tribit Home speaker is a great sound boosting gadget. The plug and play device is equipped with a 25W class d-amplifier and 3” driver with a 1” tweeter. It has AUX connections, Bluetooth 5.0, FM channels, and pairs easily to your smartphone and other devices. This speaker also serves as an alarm clock and sound machine with three color-changing light modes — and you’ll save 30% when you apply the instant coupon.



The 2020 iPad Air is quite similar to the iPad Pro, and many casual tech users are unlikely to notice the differences. The size is almost identical, and the Air still features a Liquid Retina display, 4K camera capabilities, and 256GB of storage. The iPad Air only earned its mid-tier status because it isn’t quite as powerful as the Pro. If you are someone who really cares about refresh rates and smoothness while scrolling, get the iPad Pro. But there are not many features found in the iPad Pro that the iPad Air lacks, so it should still dazzle most casual users. The $50 discount on Amazon right now just makes it even more appealing.



Perfect for an immersive movie night or a solo gaming marathon, the Core Innovation Movie Project features an adjustable screen size between 32”-150,” and 45 lumens of brightness to produce vibrant on-screen images. A powerful LED bulb offers up rich and dynamic details and stunning images, while the focus adjustment knob and keystone correction gets ride of image distortion. The projector has numerous connections, including HDMI, VGA, USB, Micro SD and AV. It also features built-in speakers, and it’s remote controlled.

