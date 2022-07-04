6 dead, dozens wounded in shooting rampage at July 4th parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park

John Bacon and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·3 min read
First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting.
First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Six people were killed and about 24 wounded as gunfire and chaos shattered a Fourth of July parade in this affluent Chicago suburb Monday, police said.

The shooter – described as a white male with dark hair, 18 to 20 years old  was still at large, and residents were warned to shelter in place. Video from the scene shows scores of people running for cover as music continues to play minutes after the event began at 10 a.m. local time.

"Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," the city said in a Facebook post. "Fourth Fest has been canceled."

The city asked residents to avoid the downtown area and said more information would be shared as it becomes available. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., was at the parade.

"My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started," Schneider said on Twitter. "My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely."

The Lake County Sheriff's office tweeted that it was "assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route."

Sirens wailed on the 88-degree, overcast day as law enforcement vehicles flew past residential streets and residents stood anxiously on driveways and sidewalks.

Manuel Rangel, 28, said he saw dozens of people running past his house, away from the parade area downtown.

“They looked scared. They were panicking,” he told USA TODAY. “You never see those things here. It’s a quiet place.”

Emir Gomez, 41, stood outside his parents’ house across from the fire station as sirens continued to blare and a helicopter flew overhead. He said he was visiting his parents for the parade and was positioned near the end of the parade.

“It’s a tradition that we do every year,” he said. “We saw two cop cars go in the opposite direction, which was unusual. We saw people running. There were carrying what they could.

“This kind of thing shouldn’t be happening here. And now it has. Are we safe anywhere?"

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was prepared to turn onto the main route when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying, ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” Glickman said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

Highland Park is about 25 miles north of Chicago on Lake Michigan. The Village of Deerfield, three miles west of Highland Park, tweeted that "due to a shooting in Highland Park, Family Days activities at Jewett Park have been cleared and the parade is canceled. Please share that the parade activities are canceled with your family and friends."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highland Park shooting: 6 dead, many wounded at parade near Chicago

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 6 killed, 24 seriously hurt in mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park

    Six people were killed and about 24 others were seriously hurt in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, according to officials. Highland Park police are still searching for the gunman, who they described as a man between the ages of 18 and 20.

  • Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

    A shooting that left five people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb disrupted Monday's celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Police said 19 people were also hospitalized after the shooting in Highland Park. The parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibl

  • Illinois shooting: Six dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

    The mayor of Highland Park says the situation is "active" and urged people to remain indoors.

  • Six victims dead and 24 hospitalised in mass shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with gunman still at large

    The shooting unfolded around 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off at 10am on Monday morning

  • Chicago Fourth of July parade shooting: Witnesses report seeing bodies covered with blankets at event

    Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, with witnesses describing seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets. Police told people: "It is not safe to be here." Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told Associated Press she was on a parade float with co-workers when she saw people running away from the area.

  • At Least 6 Killed In Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade In Highland Park, Illinois

    People ran for safety as loud bangs were heard at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, about 25 miles north of Chicago.

  • Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Leaves at Least Five Dead, 16 Injured

    A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least five people dead and 16 others injured, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT. Highland Park PD have described the situation as an […]

  • Vancouver police dog named in honour of Calgary officer who was killed on duty

    A Calgary police officer killed on duty is being honoured by a Metro Vancouver Transit Police namesake — a four-legged one. Harnett is a two-year-old German shorthaired pointer who is an explosive detection police dog. She's named for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was killed during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve 2020 in Calgary after an SUV he'd pulled over took off with the officer hanging onto the driver's side of the vehicle. "We wish to thank the Metro Vancouver Transit Police for honouring Sgt

  • Boy, 7, pulled from South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Saturday night died at hospital, police confirm

    A boy, 7, reported missing on Saturday and pulled that night from the South Saskatchewan River by emergency services was declared dead at hospital, the Saskatoon Police Service confirmed Monday morning. In a Sunday news release, the Saskatoon Fire Department said the boy was found at 9:51 p.m. and given CPR by both firefighters and paramedics. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Police say they received a call to the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River near Victoria Avenue

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Suggests It's 47% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MAXN ) by...

  • Chinese-Canadian billionaire due to go on trial in China on Monday - embassy

    Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, the Canadian embassy in Beijing said. China-born Xiao, known to have links to China's Communist Party elite, has not been seen in public since 2017 after he was investigated amid a state-led conglomerate crackdown. "Global Affairs Canada, our home office, is aware that a trial in the case of Canadian citizen Mr. Xiao Jianhua will take place today," a Canadian Embassy official told Reuters over the phone in a readout of a statement from Ottawa.

  • China to Start Trial of Tycoon Taken From Hong Kong Hotel

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese-Canadian tycoon who was seized at a Hong Kong hotel five years ago and has lost much of his business empire to the Chinese government is going on trial on Monday.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Ru

  • First Nations express concerns with day school compensation

    With the July 13 deadline fast approaching to apply for the Indian day school class-action settlement, many are expressing concerns with the compensation process. According to the $1.47 billion agreement reached in 2019, former students qualify for a range of compensation between $10,000 and $200,000, based on abuse suffered. If class members identify acceptable reasons for their late submissions, it was announced June 13, they will receive a six-month extension. By that time, 150,000 people had

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."