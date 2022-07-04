6 dead, dozens wounded in shooting rampage at July 4th parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park

First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Six people were killed and about 24 wounded as gunfire and chaos shattered a Fourth of July parade in this affluent Chicago suburb Monday, police said.

The shooter – described as a white male with dark hair, 18 to 20 years old was still at large, and residents were warned to shelter in place. Video from the scene shows scores of people running for cover as music continues to play minutes after the event began at 10 a.m. local time.

"Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," the city said in a Facebook post. "Fourth Fest has been canceled."

The city asked residents to avoid the downtown area and said more information would be shared as it becomes available. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., was at the parade.

"My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started," Schneider said on Twitter. "My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely."

The Lake County Sheriff's office tweeted that it was "assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route."

Sirens wailed on the 88-degree, overcast day as law enforcement vehicles flew past residential streets and residents stood anxiously on driveways and sidewalks.

Manuel Rangel, 28, said he saw dozens of people running past his house, away from the parade area downtown.

“They looked scared. They were panicking,” he told USA TODAY. “You never see those things here. It’s a quiet place.”

Emir Gomez, 41, stood outside his parents’ house across from the fire station as sirens continued to blare and a helicopter flew overhead. He said he was visiting his parents for the parade and was positioned near the end of the parade.

“It’s a tradition that we do every year,” he said. “We saw two cop cars go in the opposite direction, which was unusual. We saw people running. There were carrying what they could.

“This kind of thing shouldn’t be happening here. And now it has. Are we safe anywhere?"

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was prepared to turn onto the main route when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying, ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” Glickman said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

Highland Park is about 25 miles north of Chicago on Lake Michigan. The Village of Deerfield, three miles west of Highland Park, tweeted that "due to a shooting in Highland Park, Family Days activities at Jewett Park have been cleared and the parade is canceled. Please share that the parade activities are canceled with your family and friends."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highland Park shooting: 6 dead, many wounded at parade near Chicago