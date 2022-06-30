Fourth of July movies: What to watch this weekend, from the new 'Minions' to 'The Forgiven'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Leave it to the Minions to bring fireworks for the July 4 weekend.

The latest chapter in the hit "Despicable Me" franchise, featuring those banana-loving, jibber-jabbering little guys and their supervillain buddy Gru (voiced by Steve Carell), is hitting movie theaters for the holiday and joining a bunch of other blockbusters already firing up the box office. (And in the case of Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick," turning on the afterburners.)

But if you want to beat the heat and feel like bingeing some films at home, there are plenty of options.

So if you need a film this long holiday weekend? We got you, fam. Here's a guide to satisfying every cinematic taste:

Best movies of 2022 (so far): Everything you need to see, from 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'RRR'

Gru (Steve Carell, center) and his buddies Kevin and Stuart are on a wild ride in the animated sequel &quot;Minions: The Rise of Gru.&quot;
If you live for oddball yellow henchmen: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

The breezily fun sequel heads back to 1976, when 11-year-old Gru wants to fill the vacant slot in his fave villain group, led by Belle Bottom (Taraji P. Henson). But instead of joining, Gru ends up on her most-wanted list when he steals a powerful Chinese artifact, and the youngster gets help from his idol Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin) and the Minions, who get trained in kung fu by wily acupuncturist Master Chow (Michelle Yeoh).

Where to watch: In theaters

Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain are a wealthy couple who run into trouble in the Moroccan desert in &quot;The Forgiven.&quot;
If you dig cautionary tales: 'The Forgiven'

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes lend star power to this thought-provoking drama as Jo and David, a wealthy couple attending a hedonistic soiree in the Moroccan desert. Late to the party, they run over and kill an Arab boy, and contrasting stories emerge in the aftermath about privilege and accountability as David tries to make amends while Jo embraces opulence and freedom from her husband.

Where to watch: In theaters

The documentary &quot;Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song&quot; focuses on the legendary songwriter (seen here backstage on tour in 1974) and the influence and resonance of his oft-covered hymn &quot;Hallelujah.&quot;
If you're a music nerd: 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song'

More people arguably know the haunting, hymnal "Hallelujah" than its songwriter, and this absorbing documentary is a deep dive on both. It charts Cohen's early days as a poet and his busy later years, but the most fascinating stuff is the fascinating history of a tune that straddles the spiritual and the sexual, its many different verses, and those who had a hand in its evolution, from John Cale to the late Jeff Buckley to, yep, Shrek.

Where to watch: In theaters

From MGK to Lil Baby: 15 new music documentaries ready to rock your world in 2022

After being jilted by London's most eligible bachelor, vengeful Julia (Zawe Ashton, right) convinces her friend (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his perfect match in the period drama &quot;Mr. Malcolm's List.&quot;
If you live for period love stories: 'Mr. Malcolm’s List'

The Jane Austen-esque romance, with Suzanne Allain adapting her own self-published novel, turns up the charm to an 11. When a proud 19th-century woman (Zawe Ashton) is publicly spurned by London's most eligible bachelor (Sope Dirisu) – who keeps a checklist of qualities a potential bride must have – she plots revenge with an old friend (Freida Pinto) to be his "perfect match" in a tale that's predictable yet still satisfying.

Where to watch: In theaters

A Spanish van driver (Ramiro Blas, left) on the road with a daughter (Paula Gallego) and mom (Cristina Alcázar) takes in a hitchhiker and it's bad for everybody in the horror film &quot;The Passenger.&quot;
If you'd die for an epic road trip: 'The Passenger'

In the schlocky Spanish horror film, an obnoxious van driver (Ramiro Blas) is taking passengers – including a mom (Cristina Alcázar) and her daughter (Paula Gallego) – on a long trip when he hits a woman in the middle of a country road. They bring her on board to get her help, but also let in a body-snatching creature that turns their drive into a hellish experience filled with absurdity and plenty of B-movie gore.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Tom Cruise takes to the skies again as ace pilot Captain Pete &quot;Maverick&quot; Mitchell in &quot;Top Gun: Maverick.&quot;
If you're the one person who hasn't seen it yet: 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Cruise is known for jumping off planes in crazy "Mission: Impossible" stunts but come on, he's much better in the cockpit of a fighter jet. He still oozes A-list cool as the returning flyboy from the '86 sequel training a new crop of young pilots in an endlessly entertaining, nostalgic sequel that makes a major movie star out of Glen Powell.

Where to watch: In theaters

Review: Tom Cruise's excellent 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes to the skies, sticks to the formula

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in the musical drama &quot;Elvis.&quot;
If you dream of a visit to the Jungle Room: 'Elvis'

While Baz Luhrmann's stylish and overstuffed Elvis Presley biopic doesn't reach the heights of his "Moulin Rouge" or "Romeo + Juliet," the director definitely finds a guy who can inhabit the role of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Austin Butler is an outstanding Elvis who nails his musical legacy and popular impact, though the narrative itself is completely all over the place.

Where to watch: In theaters

Fact checking the new 'Elvis' movie: Did he really fire Colonel Tom Parker onstage in Las Vegas?

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. plays a warrior with a mission to return a captured little girl to his tribe in the Indian blockbuster action movie &quot;RRR.&quot;
If you want to see a great international film on your Independence Day: 'RRR'

An action epic that manages to be more glorious and bromantic than a "Top Gun" movie, the Indian blockbuster stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as buff heroes who take on 1920s British colonialists in a must-see movie – the best so far this year, actually – with love stories, dance battles, fun songs and over-the-top spirit.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars as a recent college graduate nursing a broken heart when he snags a gig as a party-starter for bar mitzvahs in &quot;Cha Cha Real Smooth.&quot;
If you could use a big-hearted pick-me-up: 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

Hearts are warmed and tears jerked in this endearing dramedy that was a hit at Sundance Film Festivale this year. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars as an aimless, recently dumped college graduate whose life takes a needed turn when he gets a gig as a bar mitzvah party-starter and falls hard for an older woman (Dakota Johnson).

Where to watch: Apple TV+

'Cha Cha Real Smooth': Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson talk ‘poignant’ Apple TV+ dramedy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: July 4 movies: What to see, from 'Minions' to 'The Forgiven'

