Fourth of July fireworks come as some parts of US are 'primed to burn'

With hot and dry conditions across much of the West, the Fourth of July weekend carries the risk of an explosive start to wildfire season, experts warn.

From Lake Tahoe to Castle Rock, Colorado, some officials are extinguishing traditional firework shows in favor of drone light displays to celebrate Independence Day. But other communities in California, Nevada and Arizona are citing wet winters and spring months for the return of live fireworks shows.

Still, experts warn the conditions are ripe for wildfires sparked by amateur firework displays or other careless actions. The Fourth of July comes as some Southwest communities have had no rain for more than three months following a winter of above-average precipitation.

"We're entering into a really critical period for wildfire because of the hot temperatures, the lack of rainfall," said Molly Hunter, an associate research professor at University of Arizona's school of natural resources and the environment. "So that means all of the fuel, the vegetation, is really primed to burn."

Here's what you need to know:

Triple-digit temperatures heightens fire risk in Arizona

Phoenix will carry on with plans for fireworks, even though triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions usher in the holiday celebration.

On Friday, the National Weather Service reported Phoenix, Yuma and El Centro, California have been without rain for 100 days.

It has officially been 100 days with no measurable precipitation at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Yuma and El Centro have also reached the 100 day mark.



Our current dry streak will crack the top 10 longest runs if we go another 18 days without rainfall in Phoenix 😬. #azwx pic.twitter.com/fByQdhefCz — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 30, 2023

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said a fire that sent embers onto the roofs of at least three houses underscored the risks of fireworks celebrations.

“We don’t know what started this, but it’s a great time to remind everybody this is going to be a very long, hot Fourth of July,” McDade told ABC-15 in Phoenix.

Hunter, of the University of Arizona, said the lack of rainfall comes as Arizona faces its seasonal monsoon, which brings lightning and windstorms. "That sets up conditions for fires," Hunter said.

In California, the Fourth of July follows the first big heat wave since winter downpours and a cool spring spurred heavy growth of grasses and brush that are now drying. The Central Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills will be under excessive-heat warnings through the weekend. The high is forecast to reach 123 degrees in Death Valley, California on Sunday.

“Despite the rainy conditions that we saw this winter, we are expecting to see triple-digit temperatures this weekend and that will increase our wildfire risk,” Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant told reporters in Sacramento.

Risk extends to Oregon, Washington

While Pacific Coast beachgoers can expect pleasant temperatures in the 70s this weekend, conditions will heat up by Monday and Tuesday in Oregon as fireworks-fueled celebrations kick off.

"By the Fourth of July, Oregon temperatures could be well into the 90s and even low 100s," said National Weather Service meteorologist Tony Fracasso.

Wildfire danger has been upgraded to moderate across most of western Oregon and to high in some regions. Even though setting off fireworks is illegal in state and federal forests, Oregon and federal officials are preparing for a busy holiday weekend.

“Fireworks this weekend are a big concern especially with the increase in dry fuels," Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman Jessica Prakke told the Statesman Journal. "Overall we are staffed up and ready to tackle whatever fires spark.”

Officials with the Siuslaw National Forest in western Oregon elevated fire risk from moderate to high and urged people to exercise caution.

“The Oregon Coast Range is much drier than average for this time of year and we don't see any precipitation in the forecast,” Chris Donaldson, deputy fire staff officer with Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management, said in a news release. “Lots of folks will likely head outside over the holiday weekend. We ask that everyone is mindful to prevent human-caused fire starts and encourage others to do the same.”

The weather service has extended a "red flag" warning to more than 1.7 million people as of Saturday afternoon, mainly in parts of northern Oregon and eastern Washington. Such a warning means warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds elevate fire risk.

Hunter said people should be aware of fire risks when they are handling fireworks. But she said other activities such as using equipment such as chainsaws can start fires.

"Those big really nasty wildfires tend to be started by humans," Hunter said. "It's really, really critical for people as they are getting out this weekend to pay attention to fire restrictions."

Some Western communities to use drone shows instead of fireworks

Salt Lake City will replace fireworks with a drone show. Fireworks are still planned in most suburbs and neighboring towns, the Associated Press reported.

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said this week.

A laser light show replaces conventional explosions again in Flagstaff, Arizona. And at Lake Tahoe, straddling the California-Nevada line, communities on the north shore will celebrate with a drone show they implemented last Fourth of July due to lingering drought and wildfire risks.

But the traditional celebration is returning to the main casino strip on Tahoe’s south shore where up to 100,000 visitors are expected to watch fireworks lit from barges illuminate the sky above the alpine lake.

In Colorado, Lakewood, Boulder and Castle Rock will install drone shows rather than fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, CBS News reported.

Contributing: Associated Press, Statesman Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fireworks and heat increase wildfire risk in USA over Fourth of July