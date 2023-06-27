Fourth of July events in Sacramento 2023: Fireworks, city cruise, parade and party

July 4 is Tuesday and the Sacramento area is celebrating the holiday with a wide range of events.

If you’re looking to spend the night gazing at fireworks, having fun with your family or grabbing some local bites, here’s where to go:

4th on the Field

Tuesday. Sutter Health Park, 400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento

West Sacramento is showcasing its 10th annual fireworks show at Sutter Health Park.

There will be food trucks, drinks, live music and, of course, fireworks.

Cities across the Sacramento area will have their own fireworks displays, too. This includes Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova — which also has carnival rides — and Roseville.

Sacramento 4th of July Sights & Sips Cruise

Tuesday. 1207 Front Street

You and your family can board a cruise for the holiday, and catch a sight of Sacramento’s skyline.

For an hour and a half, guests can enjoy a full bar, live DJ and small bites.

The dress code is casual, and you’d be boarding at 2:15 p.m. and cruise until 4 p.m. Tickets for adults start at $37. It’s $35 for military members and $29.50 for kids 4 to 12 years old.

There are also cruises after dark on July 4, so you can enjoy the city lights and fireworks.

The 4th of July Alive After Five Cruise boards at 5 p.m. and cruises until 7 p.m. and is for adults 21 years and older. Tickets start at $42. The 4th of July Rock the Yacht Cruise boards at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.

4th of July Bike Parade and Festival

Tuesday. Arden Park Recreation, 1000 La Sierra Drive

Arden Park is hosting a festival and parade at 10 a.m. July 4. There will be live music, inflatables for the kids and a raffle. There will also be classic Independence Day foods — hamburgers and hot dogs.

You can register for the parade to walk or bike or to drive your car or golf cart online.

Red, White and Brew

Tuesday. Drakes: The Barn, 985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento

West Sacramento’s popular brewery spot is hosting a July 4 event from 6 p.m. to midnight, and apparently, it has “the supreme viewing space” for watching fireworks, according to its website.

There will be a live DJ set and a Silent Disco from 9 p.m. to midnight.

There are three tiers for tickets. The “Elevated Experience,” at $70, gives those 21 and over first dibs on prime firework viewing, fire pit access, a dedicated area in the beer garden, a private bar and more freebies.

“Standard Access,” at $50, features second access to the firework viewing area for people 21 and over.

“Basic Entry,” at $15, is for people 12 years and older.

