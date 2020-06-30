Fourth of July 2020 Will End with a Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse: When and Where You Can See It

The fireworks may be less extravagant than usual this Fourth of July due to the coronavirus pandemic, but another light show in the sky is bound to go uninterrupted.

July's full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will rise on Saturday evening and end with a partial lunar eclipse.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Buck Moon — named after the new antlers seen on young male deer at this time of year — will rise after sunset on Saturday before reaching peak illumination at 12:44 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buck Moon will be the first full moon of the summer.

Every month of the year has a full moon — they occur every 27.5 days — and each of those moons has its own nickname. March's moon is known as the Snow Moon (or sometimes, the Hunger Moon), April’s moon is called the Pink Moon, May is the Flower Moon, and June is the Strawberry Moon.

Each nickname is meant to correspond with the season, and the naming traditions can often be traced back to Native Americans.

A partial penumbral lunar eclipse will also be available to view in North America that same night. In this type of eclipse, the moon misses the inner, darkest part of Earth’s shadow, and instead it glances the outer, less dark part of the shadow, which will subtly darken a part of the lunar surface.

The eclipse will begin at 11:07 p.m. ET, reaching maximum lighting just before 12:30 a.m. and end at 1:52 a.m, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac.

It will be visible visible from most of North America, except in the northernmost regions of Canada and Alaska.

The next full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, is expected to take place on Aug. 3.