Fourth day of French demos tests Macron's pensions overhaul

A fourth national day of protests against France's pension reform plan got underway on Saturday – with unions hoping to rally momentum following a drop in the number of demonstrators joining last Tuesday's strike.

Unions and political opponents of President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age to 64 are looking to get families and employees who haven't been unable to strike out onto streets across the country.

Student organisations are also counting on a strong youth turnout at more than 200 marches.

Saturday's protests mark the first time since the beginning of the movement that unions have called people onto the streets on a weekend.

They're hoping to rally those who can not afford to strike during the week and lose a day's pay.

On Tuesday, the marches were attended by about 757,000 people nationwide, the Interior Ministry said. Those numbers are well below the 1.27 million who turned out on 31 January and the 1.1 million on 19 January.

'Harden the movement'

France's eight main unions have agreed on a fifth day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday, 16 February.

They are also considering organising further protest days on 7 and 8 March, when the government's pension reform bill will be debated in the Senate.

The head of the CGT union, Philippe Martinez, indicated there would be no let up in the fight, warning that more "numerous, massive and rolling" strikes were coming if the government did not drop the pensions plan.

"If the government keeps on refusing to listen then of course things will have to be ratcheted up," he said.

Unpopular reform



