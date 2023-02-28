Fournette follows Brady out of Tampa: 'My time was up'

Leonard Fournette wanted to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once Tom Brady retired, and the team are set to grant his wish.

Not long after Jason Licht described Fournette as someone who "still has several years left in him as a three-down back" on Tuesday, reports emerged of his imminent release.

But the development was of no surprise to Fournette, who had asked to be let go, he revealed.

"I asked after the season to be [released], and they respected my wishes," Fournette told the Tampa Bay Times. "So, no bad blood.

"Winning is everything. That's all. And in my last three years here, that's all we've done. But since my guy [Brady] left... that's why I came, so my time here was up."

Brady has retired again in Tampa, and the Buccaneers do not expect him to reverse his decision this time.

With him then goes a key member of the successful Super Bowl LV team, with Fournette having joined the Bucs alongside Brady.

Between three rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD, Fournette had a score in every round of that postseason after the 2020 season.