Fourlaps to Launch Women’s Wear

Fourlaps has managed to carve out a niche in the men’s activewear market and it’s now time for the next chapter: women’s wear.

Since its launch in 2016, Fourlaps has built an eight-digit business with its sophisticated performance apparel collection. Founder Daniel Shapiro, who spent 15 years sharpening his skills at Gap, Old Navy and American Eagle Outfitters, created the brand to address the frustration he felt at the “lackluster offerings” he found from the behemoths in the men’s activewear market.

More from WWD

His ethos is a brand targeted to the urban professional with “bold and functional athletic design and expert craftsmanship.” He named it Fourlaps in a nod to the distance an athlete runs around a track to clock a mile (or, for those running internationally, 1,500 meters).

Fourlaps’ signature red, white and blue stripe and ribbon logo of the numeral 4 have steadily been making inroads and it didn’t hurt that right before the pandemic hit, Shapiro inked a deal with Peloton to create an ongoing co-branded collection.

Thanks to the popularity of the Peloton line, Shapiro had the funds to turn his attention to entering the women’s market.

“Up until now, we didn’t think we could offer a distinctive point of view — there’s so much out there,” Shapiro said. But by utilizing some of the fabrics that are popular in men’s — 37.5 technology, which keeps core temperature stable, as well as recycled and/or biodegradable materials — and employing designers with experience in women’s wear, Shapiro believes he’s found the right formula.

“At our core, the mission of Fourlaps is to offer high-quality activewear that doesn’t compromise on performance, style, or comfort. Our women’s line is a nod to the current demand for elevated workout gear that easily doubles as loungewear. Each style is designed with the customer’s needs in mind — incorporating functional pockets and zippers in super soft, premium materials, all using recycled and biodegradable fabrics.”

Story continues

The women’s offering will include a range of products designed for high-intensity workouts as well as more-gentle lifestyle activities. The collection will feature bright colors and details as well as a female-specific pink, white and blue ribbon logo to differentiate the collection. Two patterns, a cloud-like print and an abstract camo, will be offered.

Over the course of the season, Fourlaps will drop some 24 styles. “The female customer shops more often and likes newness,” Shapiro said. “We don’t want to come out with 24 styles and then nothing for six months.”

The range will include different versions of sports bras and leggings, shorts, onesies, tank tops, flowy long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, cropped Ts, crewnecks, hoodies, joggers, windbreakers, sweatpants and a wrap/robe. Several pieces sport locker loops — another signature of Fourlaps — while others incorporate a variety of pockets or reflective taping. The bottoms are all high-waisted, some of the leggings are cropped, some Ts have side slits and other pieces offer Fourlaps’ signature graphics such as Start Before You’re Ready and other inspirational quotes.

Sizing will be inclusive, ranging from extra-small to XXL. “And we will look at getting into the plus-size market at some point, too,” Shapiro said. Prices include $58 for the Circuit sports bra, $118 for the cropped Plyo legging, $78 for a Command short, $148 for an Elevate onesie, $48 for a Curve tank, $54 for a Rival cropped T, $98 for a Rush pullover hoodie, $88 for a Rush jogger, $128 for the Incline windbreaker, and $78 for the Stratus wrap/robe.

The women’s collection will launch in August online at Nordstrom, Anthropologie and other wholesale partners as well as Fourlaps’ e-commerce site.

Shapiro said thanks to the Peloton partnership and Fourlaps’ growing business, he was finally able to pay himself a salary last fall and expand the team to four full-time employees. “The business started to take off when the pandemic hit,” he said, adding that he believes lives are going to be permanently altered by the health crisis.

“We won’t go back to the way we were dressing before. They’re going to be looking to wear something that will be comfortable all day. When I started Fourlaps, they said I was crazy, but people want to buy from independent brands that offer a different point of view. We already have a lot of female customers buying for themselves and their significant others, so we thought it was worthwhile to try.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.