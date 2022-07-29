Four young siblings were swept from parents’ grip, among victims of Ky. flooding, relative says

Brittany Trejo said that her four young cousins, ranging in age from 1 1/2 to eight, were swept away from their parents’ grip in the deadly Kentucky flooding Thursday.

Trejo said she was helping to search for two of the children Friday morning in the Knott County community of Montgomery and was at the funeral home when the other two were identified Thursday.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Shane Goodall confirmed a report of four missing children Thursday night but said he didn’t immediately have details.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson would not comment on the four children Thursday night but confirmed that seven people had died in the flood in Knott County.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the number of deaths statewide to be in the “double digits” but confirmed eight. His staff would not comment on additional deaths Thursday night, but said he would be providing an update Friday.

Trejo said that the home of Amber Smith and Riley Noble in the Montgomery community filled with water Thursday.

“They got on the roof and the entire underneath washed out with them and the children. They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” Trejo said.

“The mother and father was stranded in the tree for 8 hours before anyone got there to help,” said Trejo.

Amber Smith and Riley Noble, the mother and father, were found alive. The bodies of Riley Jr., 6, and Nevaeh Noble , 4, were recovered, said Trejo.

At daylight, a search commenced for Maddison Noble, 8, and Chance Noble, 1 1/2, she said.

“The numbers, I think, are going to be really hard to tell right now because some of the people they haven’t got to yet, and I’m sure some of the coroners haven’t been able to report them,” Goodall said.

It’s pretty much impossible to have an exact count at this point due to many missing people, Goodall said, but more deaths are expected once the floodwaters recede.

Police were still rescuing people with helicopters in places no one can get to, Goodall continued.

He confirmed there was a report of four children missing from Knott County as of Thursday night.

One death has been confirmed in Perry County due to severe flash flooding Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night. Beshear said the victim was an elderly woman, who deputy coroner Jeff Combs said was 82.

According to Combs, the victim, who has not yet been named, drowned in the Coneva community of Perry County. The death was reported around 10:48 a.m. She had reportedly left her house trying to get to higher ground.

The victim went missing around midnight or 1 a.m. Thursday and was discovered around 8 or 9 a.m. Thursday, said Combs. Others are unaccounted for.

In Clay County, Brian Jackson, deputy director of Clay County Emergency Management said law enforcement agencies are responding to two “probable” drowning deaths, but those have not been confirmed.

The Mountain Eagle reported at least two people were dead in the Isom area of Letcher County.