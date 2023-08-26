Four young people killed in car crash in County Tipperary

Photograph: Damien Storan/PA

Ireland’s taoiseach has called for people to come together as “the whole nation mourns” for four young people who were killed in a car crash in County Tipperary on the night school leavers received their final exam results.

Three young women, said to be adult teenagers, were being driven by a man in his early 20s when the car crashed on the Mountain Road in Clonmel at about 7.30pm on Friday. The car was travelling downhill and is believed to have got out of control and overturned near the entrance of Hillview Sports Club, RTÉ reported. No other vehicle was involved.

The young people are thought to have been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their leaving certificate exams that day. The man is said to have been the brother of one of the teenagers, the Irish Times reported.

Leo Varadkar, the taoiseach, offered his condolences to the young people’s loved ones. “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night,” he said.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood. For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.”

He called for the community to come together. “My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.”

Varadkar said the school authorities and the healthcare system would be supporting the victims’ classmates and local community, adding: “We must come together in times such as this.”

The education minister, Simon Harris, said there was “grief, shock and sadness” after the crash.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Devastating news from Clonmel. Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration & excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends and school community of the four young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking.”

Police said they were aware that “images of the immediate aftermath of this collision” were being shared on social media and messaging apps. They called on people not to forward such images if received out of respect for the deceased and their families.

Father Michael Toomey, an administrator in the parishes of Ardfinnan and Ballybacon and Grange, said the victims’ families had expressed gratitude to the emergency services who attended the scene. “Sometimes no words seem adequate when a tragedy like what occurred in Clonmel tonight happens. No words can give comfort at this time,” he said on Facebook.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families tonight who suffered a terrible loss in this terrible accident. Being with them this evening, I know they are so grateful to all of the emergency services and to everyone who helped them this evening. The local schools will be in touch tomorrow to help the entire community and to be there for everyone at this time.”

He added: “Of course, my thoughts and prayers are with the four young people who tragically lost their lives tonight, to their families, and their friends, on what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives. Please, look out for one another in these days, and don’t be afraid to look for help and support in the coming days.”

The Mountain Road in Clonmel remained closed on Saturday.