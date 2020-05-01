Four Women Explain What It's Like To Turn 30

Photo credit: recep-bg - Getty Images

From ELLE

Emma Watson is just one of many celebrities who have celebrated their birthday during lockdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But for the actor and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, this birthday was a little bit different for more reasons than just the fact there'd be no birthday dinner out or hugs from friends.

Emma turned 30 in April, announcing the milestone with an Instagram post showing a throwback photo of her when she was a toddler.

In the caption she wrote: 'Wow. 30! What an adventure that was.... You, out there - that have supported me - thank you. Thank you for all your kindness. Thanks for having my back.'

This wasn't the first we'd heard about the Little Women actress approaching a milestone birthday. In the run up to her 30th birthday she'd spoken candidly about entering a new decade and the pressures she'd felt.

In an interview with British Vogue she noted:

'I was like, "Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal…" Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out…There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.'

It was also when she first used the word 'self-partnered' to refer to her relationship status, later explaining: 'There was no word for this kind of subliminal messaging and anxiety and pressure that I felt building up but couldn’t really name, so I used the word self-partnered.

Story continues

'For me it wasn’t so much about coining a word; it was more that I needed to create a definition for something that I didn’t feel there was language for.'

This sentiment struck a chord with a lot of women, as well as sparking a lively debate among her detractors, because it tapped into a wider conversation about what it's like to turn 30 and the pressures that women feel to be a certain way or to have achieved a certain set of goals by that time.

Photo credit: Deagreez - Getty Images

For some people, entering a new decade might pass them by without a shift in perspective or any real noticeable change. After all, life doesn't follow an arbitrary set of numbers and goalposts.

But that's not to say turning 30 still remains a big deal for many women, particularly because of the social narratives that have been in place for so long about where, and who, you should be by that point in your life.

And, however you react, it's not something to shy away from. As Dolly Alderton, co-host of the podcast The High Low, tells us: ‘I had a total bloody meltdown before I turned 30, which I'm not proud of but I still feel like people were particularly unsympathetic about it. And I stand by everyone's right to have a total meltdown about entering the second act of their three act life (if they're lucky!).'

Meltdown or no meltdown, we asked friends of ELLE what it's like for women turning 30 now.

Emma Gannon, author of Olive and host of the podcast Ctrl Alt Delete

'Turning 30 for some reason feels like a huge milestone, and I think it's because surviving your twenties is quite the achievement in itself. Our twenties can feel like a total whirlwind, figuring out who we are, making mistakes, getting on the career ladder, and just treating absolutely everything as trial and error - trying on different friends and boyfriends like they're new clothes and seeing if they fit.

As I approached 30, I started becoming so into the idea, I felt like it was a new decade to start afresh; a chance to have new goals, reflect on my life, and feel less like an imposter (oh, and even change my hair!).

I woke up on my 30th birthday feeling a sense of relief, I know it sounds cheesy, but I finally felt like an adult and people could stop "telling me off". Turning 30 has given me the most amazing newfound sense of confidence, as though I've earned my stripes a bit. It's the best age. If this is how 30 feels, bring on 40!'

Abigail Bergstrom, head of publishing at Gleam Futures and nominee for Literary Agent of the Year 2020

'I earned 30 - the age felt like an accomplishment. She was my rite of passage. I worked for her: bloody breakups, sweaty grips to the career ladder and tears – oh so many tears – sad and happy. When I got to the top of the mountain of my twenties, I stopped and took a look around at the beautiful view that was my life.

Women are meant to fear age and our reflection in the mirror if it doesn’t match the societal expectation. But I never wanted a ring, a husband, a baby... not at thirty. Those weren’t the talismans of success for me, but they were for a lot of peers.

What did I want? A successful career in publishing, I wanted a reputation for being exceptional at my job; I wanted my own flat and independence; decade-long friendships filled with tummy-aching laughter; a dog – Italian greyhound – to be specific; and a happy family.

I had all of those things; I’d actively partaken in the grind and determination necessary to create them. Turning 30 was my reward for the battles lost and won in my twenties. I settled upon a peace treaty and made a list of the things I wanted to get out of my forties.'

Sarah Raphael, writer and co-author of Mixed Feelings

'I turned 30 on the Sunday of Glastonbury 2017. I woke up early in my tent, feeling worse for wear, and headed to the loos without my glasses on. It was raining and I fell over a tent string and landed in the mud! The day went downhill from there.

I had a beer and a cigarette for breakfast. By the evening I was crying watching Ed Sheeran with my 26-year-old boyfriend and all his 26-year-old friends – crying because I’m not a fan of Ed Sheeran. I wanted to see Boy Better Know, and in that moment, the age gap between us felt enormous.

I had a complete meltdown. I stood there listening to ‘A Team’ feeling all of a sudden like time was running out for me to have kids. The night before before at 29, the world lay ahead of me, but at 30, a clock started ticking and I started looking at my life: on a come down watching Sheeran with a bunch of 20-somethings and thinking 'this isn’t where I imagined I’d be'.

Photo credit: Sarah Raphael

It sounds ridiculous now, because what a privilege to have been at Glastonbury on my 30th birthday! Three years on, I’ve realised I still have lots of time, I don’t know why I felt in such a rush that day. I wish I'd had some other women around me at that moment who were over the age of 30 to tell me to shut up.

With every year I feel more confident, more full as a person, less bothered by other people’s expectations. I used to waste so much energy projecting what other people might be thinking about me and feeling so self-conscious but that angst started to disappear after the 30 mark.

I have several role models in my life and they're all older woman in their 50s, 60s and 70s. I'm so in awe of their strength and courage, and the way they speak their mind. Now, getting older is something I'm really looking forward to, and I'm also very grateful for it – not everyone is lucky enough to experience it.'

Sonia Ruprah, designer at ELLE

'It goes without saying that this was one of those birthdays I would never forget. As someone who doesn't really throw gatherings I had decided that I wanted to do just that to mark the occasion - however that changes drastically the moment lockdown kicked in.

But my family, who I still live with, pulled out all the stops. My mum baked the greatest chocolate cake which we coupled with red wine, laughter and bit of drunken dancing around the living room.

Later on that night as I sat slowly sipping my fourth glass laughing with a couple of friends over Houseparty, I had a moment of reflection.

Photo credit: Vladimir Vladimirov - Getty Images

Looking back to where I saw myself at 30 when I was 21, I think I've partially achieved what I wanted. At thirty, you're supposed to be at the pinnacle of maturity and have it together but believe me, you really do continue to learn. Sometimes friends have told me 'you really have your sh*t together'. The truth is that I'm making it all up along the way. I didn't think I'd be even half as confident as I am now which is a quality I love about myself.

I was painfully shy growing up and took some time to mesh into a group. I knew I didn't want to be married and have kids early. As a single brown female, I thought I'd be with someone by 30 but, even to my amazement, I'm content with the fact I'm not (much to some external family member's confusion). I honestly think my single years have shaped me into the person I am and I wouldn't trade it for anything.

I knew I wanted to enjoy my career and my financial independence during my twenties. I was lucky to be born into a household which didn't enforce or encourage 'traditional' expectations for women. My mum always drummed into us the thinking to make something of ourselves and to never rely on anyone financially. Most of all, she taught us to do what makes us happy.

One of the things I've learnt along the way to 30 is stop trying to force things to happen because, for some reason, we've been conditioned to believe that life is a race. I believe that you're exactly where you need to be in your life at the right time – progression will come from there.

And so, turning 30 in lockdown was actually one of my favourite birthdays so far because I had the moment to stop, think, and appreciate how far I'd come.

Next year, I plan to have an even bigger party to mark my first anniversary since turning 30. Or 31 as some people like to call it.'

Find out how to throw a 30th birthday party once lockdown finishes here.





Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like