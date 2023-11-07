Four wins in 44 games: This is shaping up to be the Premier League's worst relegation fight

Bournemouth and Burnley have had only one win each – as have fellow basement dwellers Luton and Sheffield United - Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Are we facing the worst Premier League relegation battle ever? Already there are four clubs who are in danger of being cut adrift even this early on which feels highly unusual.

It could be five if the Premier League gets its way and Everton are punished with up to a 12-point deduction for alleged breaches of the Profit and Sustainability rules. But even then they would hardly be cut adrift. Minus 12 points – and it is likely to be less if they are found guilty – takes them to minus one and only seven points behind Bournemouth in 18th with 27 matches to go. Given Everton are averaging a point a game at present and, crucially, are improving they would be backed to overhaul at least three of the teams ahead of them if those teams continue as they are. In fact, it could take a very low total to survive.

For Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town – the three promoted clubs – along with Bournemouth it is already looking like a grim dogfight with only one going to survive. Each team have only one win apiece so far.

The fewest points accumulated by the bottom four at this stage of the season – after 11 games – is the 20 that have been gathered so far this campaign. It is equalled in the Premier League era by 2020-21 when Fulham, Burnley, West Brom and Sheffield United were involved. Interestingly, two of those clubs are there again.

The bad news for the bottom four this time around is the bottom four two years ago stayed in those positions – with Burnley escaping as they finished 11 points clear of relegation. The fear is that this time the clubs will not gain even the meagre points total of the bottom three back then.

There has even been gallows humour they might not better the lowest total of 11 recorded by Derby County in 2007-08 but that appears unlikely as, at the very least, they should take points off each other.

It is, of course, a similar picture at the top. We are trying to convince ourselves that, finally, this will be a more open title race but it was an ominous weekend for those attempting to challenge Manchester City with defeats for Arsenal and a draw for Liverpool.

Without those surprising results, with Aston Villa also losing, it is likely the top four would have gained the most points in a Premier League era at this stage. That was certainly the case after 10 rounds of matches and there is a danger that at the top and – even more so – at the bottom a gap is developing between them and the large middle rump of clubs.

There is, for example, very little chance West Ham United, Crystal Palace or even Nottingham Forest or Wolves will get sucked into a relegation fight. But neither are they likely to be challenging for Europe. They are in a middle ground that has become wider than expected due to the failings of the promoted teams who usually make a better fist of it.

But then none of those clubs would be in the top flight if it were not for their managers which, possibly, explains the rarity of reaching November without a sacking. This time last year Scott Parker had left Bournemouth, Thomas Tuchel had been dismissed by Chelsea, Bruno Lage was fired by Wolves, Steven Gerrard departed Aston Villa and Southampton had got rid of Ralph Hasenhüttl.

In the end, 14 managers were sacked last season, four higher than in previous campaigns, and undoubtedly there is a domino effect at play when it comes to the sack race. It is often a case of which club blinks first – with others then feeling forced to follow; almost as a reflex to be seen to be doing something.

As we approach the final international break of the year it is still a nervous time for managers. But there is little reason for Luton not to stick with Rob Edwards and while Burnley have struggled more than expected under Vincent Kompany, they are hugely invested in him.

Certainly Paul Heckingbottom is under pressure at Sheffield United, with substance to the stories that Chris Wilder might return, but what is he expected to do with the squad he has, losing his two best players – Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge – and the uncertainty over the ownership?

The most under threat would, logically, appear to be Andoni Iraola given the job he was charged to do and the investment in the squad but Bournemouth have been dealt a very difficult start to the season and the underlying data suggests they are performing better than their results.

It has all made for a strangely calm season so far. We are still in the early days but it looks like it is unlikely to match the tension of last season, which was the closest for years, when even last-placed Southampton had a chance of survival with four games to go and West Ham in 15th were not out of danger.

