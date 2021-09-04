Four-way battle looms in Westport byelection

Four Westport residents have filed nomination papers to be candidates in the upcoming byelection for a seat on the local council.

The deadline for the Westport byelection came to a close at 2 p.m. Friday.

The four residents are Mark Parliament, Frank Andrew Huth, Ami Carty and Rene Reynen.

Currently, these candidates have not been certified to run for local office, but Paul Snider, the village's chief administrative officer and clerk, is expected to confirm their candidacies on Tuesday.

The byelection is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, with an advance poll on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

"There are a number of things I have to do," said Snider.

After confirming the candidacies of the four residents next week, Snider will have to complete and certify the electoral roll, calculate the spending amount for each of the candidates, advise residents of the local election, including who is officially in the running and when the election is to be held, get the voting polls ready and more.

"The byelection is simply because there was a resignation from council," said Snider.

Following the resignation of former Coun. Melissa Sullivan in May, the council had three options to fill her place.

They could have chosen to appoint someone to the position from the list of candidates in the last election in 2018, advertise an open position on council or hold a byelection, explained Snider.

"The council members thought they would rather see the electorate choose their representative on council and they opted for the byelection," added Snider.

The decision for the byelection was agreed upon during a June meeting.

Currently, the cost of the byelection is still unknown, but Snider says he has proposed a budget to council in the $2,000 to $3,500 range, similar to the previous elections he has held.

Whoever wins the byelection will only serve one year. The next municipal elections will be held across Ontario on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times