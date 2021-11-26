Four-vehicle collision north of Kamloops leaves senior dead and three others injured

A four-vehicle collision on Highway 5 north of McLure, B.C. left one woman dead and three others injured on Wednesday afternoon. (Submitted by Leilani Celesta - image credit)

A fatal crash near McLure, B.C. on Wednesday afternoon saw four vehicles collide in snowy conditions, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The RCMP says the incident happened at 3 p.m. PT on Nov. 24 on Highway 5 north of Kamloops. The incident left the highway closed overnight, only reopening on Thursday morning.

Investigators say two transport trucks collided head-on, with two other vehicles also involved in the crash.

A passenger in the northbound truck, who was a senior in her 70s, died due to the collision, while the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Mounties.

The driver of the southbound truck was uninjured, but the drivers of the two other vehicles had non-life threatening injuries.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, with the B.C. Highway Patrol, said in a statement the cause of the collision is not yet known, but that the weather, as well as the state of the road, are believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information on the crash, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact the highway patrol at 250-828-3111 and reference file number 2021-5635.