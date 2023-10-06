These Four-Valve Heads Can Turn Your Porsche 993 Into a 12,000-RPM Monster

Swindon Powertrain

Porsche never made a four-valve head for an air-cooled 911. The 959 had 24 valves, but its heads were water-cooled. It wasn't until the first water-cooled 911, the 996, arrived in 1998 that the iconic rear-engine sports car got four-valve heads. In the years since, however, a handful of shops have figured out what Porsche never managed back in the day.

Swindon Powertrain, a U.K. firm, now offers a 24-valve kit for the M64 flat-six that powered both the 964 and 993. For the not-insubstantial price of £34,940 ($43,691 at today's exchange rates), this kit from Swindon Powertrain can transform your air-cooled flat-six into a monster capable of 12,000 rpm. Yes, 12,000 rpm.

We've already seen a version of these heads in the 11,000-rpm 911 K project from U.K. rally shop Tuthill Porsche, which uses a bespoke 3.1-liter flat-six. The M64 that powered the 964 and 993 came in 3.6- and 3.8-liter guises and Swindon Powertrain offers pistons optimized for either, with a price of £5529.60 ($6721.77).

The kit utilizes the stock crankcase, cylinder barrels, chain drive, cam covers, and exhaust system. You'll need to buy the intake system from a 997 GT3, though, and coils from the 718. Options from Swindon beyond the custom pistons include a carbon-fiber fan shroud, a drive for the power-steering system, upgraded head studs, and CNC-ported intakes for better breathing. Swindon will also develop custom cam profiles for you.

Quite obviously, this is not a cheap solution, but Porsche horsepower never has been. And hell, the only other car out there that revs to 12,000 is Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50, and those sold out at a price of around $2.6 million. Just tell that to your accountant.

With typical British understatement, Swindon Powertrain says that this kit offers "notable" increases in power and torque. It's impossible to say exactly how much, because that depends on how the engine is built. But, more revs mean more power, and when you nearly double the potential RPM limit, you can start to get an idea.

You Might Also Like