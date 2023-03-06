Four US citizens kidnapped by armed men after crossing border into Mexico, FBI says

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Four American citizens are missing after being assaulted and kidnapped from a vehicle by unidentified armed men in Mexico, the FBI said in a statement.

The Americans came under gunfire from the men shortly after crossing the border on Friday through the city of Matamoros, in the Tamaulipas state, across from Brownsville, Texas, Special Agent Oliver Rich, who is in charge of the FBI's San Antonio Division, announced Sunday.

The victims crossed into Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates, the FBI said. Shortly after, the gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle, and the four Americans were placed in another vehicle and taken from the scene by the men.

Law enforcement has not released the names of those who they said were kidnapped.

The conditions of the four were not known on Monday morning.

The U.S. Consulate in Matamoros issued an alert on Friday about a shooting in the city.  The message cited media reports that one person had been killed, but the consulate did not independently confirm the death.

"U.S. government employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice," the alert reads.

Ukraine latest: Ukraine military aids civilian flight from Bakhmut; is Russia running out of ammo?

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday.

It was not immediately known why the Americans entered the country.

$50,000 reward being offered in case

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the assault and kidnapping and is offering a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

The FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating, officials said.

Gator attack: A Florida homeowner opened his front door. He was bitten by an alligator.

The U.S. State Department has issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory for U.S. citizens in Tamaulipas, citing crime and kidnapping there.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call FBI San Antonio Division or submit a tip online.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico: FBI

Latest Stories

  • Mass. doc: Body image improves by reducing social media

    Erica Lee, a psychologist at Boston Children's Hospital, talks about how reducing social media usage can improve young people's self-image.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut

    The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force has said his troops now tightening their grip on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are being deprived of ammunition and that, if they are forced to retreat, the entire front will collapse. Yevgeny Prigozhin had said on Friday that his units had "practically surrounded Bakhmut", where fighting has intensified in the past week after months of attritional warfare, with Russian forces attacking from three sides.

  • Prince Harry says he ‘always felt different’ from rest of royal family

    The Duke of York gave a new interview amid eviction from Frogmore Cottage

  • Mexican Scouts use flower display to promote recycling

    STORY: Scouts from all over the country gathered in the capital to commemorate 96 years of the Scout Association in Mexico.After the giant flower was assembled, the youths ran towards the cans stamping them so they could be recycled.The money raised by the Scouts through this action will be donated to government orphanages and to victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, said the head of the organization in Mexico Pedro Diaz Maya.

  • Holly Springs’ dream basketball season comes to end in loss to Richmond in East 4A final

    The Golden Hawks pulled ahead early in the fourth, but Richmond was too strong. The Raiders (28-2) will meet Myers Park for the state championship on Saturday, March 11, at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

  • Russel Brand compares MSNBC bias to Fox News

    Russel Brand compared MSNBC bias to Fox NewsReal Time with Bill Maher, HBO

  • US Will Ask Mexico for Formal Talks, Escalating Fight Over GMO Corn

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to escalate its conflict with Mexico over the Latin American nation’s restrictions on genetically modified US corn and other agricultural products with a request for formal consultations under their free-trade agreement.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Fin

  • 4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine

    Gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas last week to buy medicine but were caught in a shootout that killed at least one Mexican citizen, U.S. and Mexican officials said Monday. The four were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

  • Search underway for Americans kidnapped in Mexico border town

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican and U.S. authorities said on Monday they were working to locate four Americans who were shot at by gunmen in northern Mexico and then kidnapped shortly after crossing the border. The four unidentified Americans were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when they entered Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said, seeking the public's help in identifying the kidnappers. The armed men fired on the passengers shortly after their vehicle crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, the embassy said.

  • 10 Budget-Friendly Meal Prep Recipes

    Meal prepping not only saves you a ton of time (no more having to spend hours in the kitchen after a long work day!), but it can be pretty cost-efficient, too. Plenty of make-ahead recipes require minimal prep and incorporate inexpensive ingredients, like beans, chicken thighs, and fresh produce. Here are some of our favorite wallet-friendly recipes that are perfect for meal prepping.

  • Judge sentences Couzens to 19 months for indecent exposure

    Mrs Justice May sentences former police officer Wayne Couzens to 19 months after admitting three incidents of indecent exposure committed in the months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

  • Sunshine and 40s across the Denver metro area today

    It will be a mostly sunny day, but temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see areas of freezing fog and drizzle on the eastern plains overnight tonight.

  • Father and son shot to death at their car dealership, South Carolina cops say

    Deputies found the father and son dead while conducting a wellness check at the business, police said.

  • Steve Smith to captain Australia in fourth Test in India as Pat Cummins remains at home

    Cummins returned to Australia to be with his mother ahead of the the third Test in Indore last week

  • Lordstown Motors loss swells as delivery delays, production costs weigh

    EV companies that went public in the past few years have been battling surging costs and challenges in securing supply of parts to make enough vehicles to meet the sector's burgeoning demand. At the start of commercial production in September, the company had set a target to deliver 50 vehicles in 2022 and more in 2023 out of the planned first batch of 500 units. However, it suspended production last month due to performance and quality issues with some components and reported sales of only six vehicles.

  • A woman who stopped using screens for a month said it helped her define 'what I really like,' but her husband found living without Instagram to be 'too much'

    Cheikh and Yaaba, a couple living in Paris, were among those who took part in the experiment for a French documentary last year.

  • Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code -IRNA

    Women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday according to the official IRNA news agency, reaffirming the law after months of unrest that brought a deadly security crackdown. The Sept. 16 death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody for flouting the dress code triggered nationwide protests that posed one of the toughest challenges to theocratic since its establishment in 1979.

  • A Hollywood man paid $550 to rape 2 teens. He just learned how much he’ll pay in freedom

    He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

  • Cardiff car crash victims lay undiscovered for 46 hours as police told family to ‘stop ringing’

    Three dead and two seriously injured passengers lay undiscovered in car wreckage for as long as 46 hours, while police told a mother to stop ringing them about her missing daughter.

  • Dozens Arrested After 'Coordinated Attack' on Proposed Site of Atlanta Police Training Center

    At least 35 people were arrested following what the City of Atlanta Police Department called a “coordinated attack” at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Sunday, March 5.Footage from the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers at the site in DeKalb County seeking cover as they fireworks explode around them.The police said a group of “violent agitators” carried out a “coordinated attack” on the site on Sunday.The force said the group “changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.”At least 35 people were arrested, the force added.Local media reported that the unrest followed a week-long festival arranged by protesters opposing the construction of the center.Previous protests over the center in Atlanta have turned violent with multiple arrests made. Credit: Atlanta Police Department via Storyful