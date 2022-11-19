Four University of Idaho students were slain in their beds while they slept: What we know

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The murder investigation into four University of Idaho students believed to have been stabbed to death while sleeping in their beds has left residents rattled and authorities trying to unravel a mystery that's getting increasing attention across the country.

Sunday's crime has reverberated through the college town of Moscow, a city of about 26,000 people near the Idaho-Washington State border. Moscow hasn't had a murder in about five years.

The victims were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation. Mabbutt would later tell CNN that she saw “lots of blood on the wall” when she arrived at the scene.

“It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told the cable news channel. The victims were stabbed in the chest and upper body, she said.

The coroner added that stab wounds on the hands of at least one victim appear to be defensive wounds and that there were no signs of sexual assault.

"We're looking for additional tips and leads," said Aaron Snell, a spokesman for the Idaho State Police told CNN on Friday. "We believe that releasing information about the locations of the victims throughout the night might generate some information that we can follow up on."

Snell contends that the incident was "targeted" but would not say why as now state and federal authorities are on the hunt for who killed the students.

Here's what we know so far:

Who are the victims?

The four students have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. Each was either in a fraternity or a sorority and Kernodle and Gonclaves were roommates.

Jeffrey Kernodle, the distraught father of Xana Kernodle, told Phoenix TV station KTVK/KPHO that he spoke to his daughter by phone before she was killed.

"I think midnight was the last time we heard from her, and she was fine," Jeffrey Kernoldle told the station. The victim's father said that he doesn’t understand why his daughter and her roommates were killed.

"They were just hanging out at home. Xana was just hanging out at home with her boyfriend," Kernodle said. The father said his daughter and Chapin had a really strong bond.

Adding that the killings "doesn’t make sense," Kernodle told the station that the door of their daughter's off-campus residence opened with a number code.

“So, they either knew that, or they just kind of went around and found the slider [sliding door] open,” Kernodle said.

The father said the autopsy shows that his daughter likely fought with her killer, sharing a similar description made by the coroner.

“Bruises, torn by the knife. She’s a tough kid," Kernodle said. "Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it."

CORONER: STUDENTS FATALLY STABBED: All 4 University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, coroner says

UVA SHOOTING VICTIM RECOVERING: UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths

Police release new details

Authorities have not identified a suspect or found a blade that was used to stab the students, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday. But the Idaho Statesman reported this week that police are searching for a military-style knife in connection with the killings.

That's similar to Mabbutt, the county coroner, telling NewsNation that the killer likely used a "pretty large knife."

Authorities on Friday released a map and timeline of the victims’ whereabouts last Saturday. The map shows the four students spent most of the night apart before meeting at home.

Chapin and Kernodle attended a party at Chapin's fraternity house from around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Goncalves and Mogen were at a sports bar between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. They picked up food at a food truck at 1:40 a.m. before heading home.

Authorities say the four victims were back at the house by 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Fry, who initially said there was no threat to the community, had a different tone later in the week.

"As we have stated, please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Was anyone else home at the time?

Two other female roommates were found unharmed in the house, authorities said. Moscow Police Chief Fry declined to say Wednesday if they were able to provide an account of the killings, say who called 911.

When a reporter described the surviving roommates as witnesses, Fry clarified: “I don’t think I ever said they were witnesses. I said they were there.”

Fry added there was no sign of forced entry at the home and a door was found open when officers first arrived at the scene.

Snell, the Idaho Police spokesman, later told ABC News on Thursday that the two other people inside the house may be vital to the investigation. Snell said the roommates have been cooperative with investigators and can help with the timeline.

"Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims," Snell said. "Potentially they’re the key to this whole thing."

Fry has said that authorities can't say if there is no further threat to the community.

"We still believe it’s a targeted attack," Fry said. "But the reality is there still is a person out there who committed four very horrible, horrible crimes."

Contributing: Associated Press, CNN, ABC, Idaho Statesman, KTVB and KTVK/KPHO

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New details in slain Idaho student deaths, but police are seeking more

Latest Stories

  • Four friends posted photos enjoying Idaho college life. Hours later they were killed. What happened?

    Four days after four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home, no arrests have been made and no suspects named. With authorities now walking back claims that there is no danger to the community, unanswered questions and fears continue to plague the college town. <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>reports

  • Man arrested in stabbing death of 32 year old

    Man arrested in stabbing death of 32 year old

  • The Crown: How did Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence meet?

    The Princess Royal has been married to her second husband since 1992

  • Sheriff: Baltimore man used kids as shield in shootout in Georgia

    A man wanted in Baltimore County was shot during a standoff late Wednesday night with Georgia deputies, after using his children as a shield, authorities said. Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, was shot after a five-hour standoff at an apartment in Waynesboro, Georgia, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. for a domestic violence incident in which the victim reported she had escaped her apartment after she was assaulted and held against her will. The sheriff's office said deputies arrived around 10:30 p.m. at the apartment to conduct a welfare check on the children. The sheriff's office said McCardell shot at deputies twice while standing at the door holding his two children.

  • GOP operative pardoned by Trump convicted of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

    GOP operative pardoned by Trump convicted of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

  • It's not just GOP donors — even Trump's onetime spiritual advisor is turning on him after his 2024 announcement, calling him a 'little elementary schoolchild'

    "If Mr. Trump can't stop his little petty issues, how does he expect people to stop major issues?" televangelist James Robison said on Wednesday.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland's announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024.

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g