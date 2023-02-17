Four Top-Ranking ServiceMaster Brands Actively Recruiting Franchise Owners

Opportunities for entrepreneurs to start a business or add to a portfolio with an industry leader

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / ServiceMaster® Brands is recruiting franchise owners for their top-ranking brands: ServiceMaster Clean®, ServiceMaster Restore®, Merry Maids® and Two Men and a Truck®. These brands are all ranked in the top 250 franchises in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® , the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

"Since the pandemic there has been an explosive interest in people looking to start their own businesses," said ServiceMaster Brands Vice President of Franchise Development Tim Arpin. "With four of our key brands, we are actively recruiting franchise owners in various locations across the country to fill a demand for these services."

The brands and locations that the company is focused on include:

ServiceMaster Restore ® , a residential and commercial disaster restoration franchise. The brand has ranked on the Franchise 500 list for more than 40 years. Locations with significant opportunity include Austin, Birmingham, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, Providence, Richmond and San Antonio.

Two Men and a Truck ® , a moving company and junk removal service has a 10-year history on the Franchise 500 ranking, including a 2023 ranking of No. 1 in the moving and junk removal services category. Locations with significant opportunity include California, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Merry Maids ® , a home cleaning franchise, ranked No. 119 on the 2023 list and has been on the list for more than 40 years. Locations with significant opportunity include Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Story continues

ServiceMaster Clean ® , a commercial cleaning franchise, debuted on the Franchise 500 list this year. Locations with significant opportunity include California, Florida, Kentucky, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

"Finding the right franchisees to fill the need in the marketplace is a full-time commitment at ServiceMaster Brands," said Arpin. "As the population continues to grow, so does the number of people who need the services offered by our brands. We strongly encourage anyone who has thought about opening their own business - as well as current entrepreneurs looking for growth opportunities -- to connect with us."

ServiceMaster Brands is approaching 5,000 locations in 9 countries, and the demand for business is growing daily. With a focus on key residential and commercial services, the company has built a reputation for deep industry experience. Founded in 1929, they offered one of America's earliest franchise opportunities.

For more information about franchising with ServiceMaster, please visit https://www.servicemaster.com/franchising/

For more information on ServiceMaster, please visit https://www.servicemaster.com/

###

About ServiceMaster:

ServiceMaster Brands® is a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services in the restoration, cleaning, moving, bioremediation and property inspection industries. Founded in 1929, the company is home to over 3,500 franchisees across 4,900+ locations serving over 1,000,000 homes and businesses each year in the restoration, cleaning, moving, bioremediation and property inspection industries. ServiceMaster was founded with a deep commitment to integrity and customer service and does business under nine brands today across 50 states and nine countries that generate more than $3.5B in system-wide sales: ServiceMaster Restore®, ServiceMaster Clean®, Merry Maids®, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, Aftermath Services®, Indoor Science, AmeriSpec®, and Furniture Medic®. While each brand maintains a distinct identity, we share a commitment to our mission of Making Everyday Heroes More Heroic™.

For more information, call 1-888-WE-SERVE or visit https://www.servicemaster.com

Media Contact:

Jacquelyn Masse

919-459-8167

jmasse@919marketing.com

ServiceMaster Brands Contact:

Tim Arpin, VP, Franchise Development

612-327-0464

tim.arpin@servicemaster.com

SOURCE: ServiceMaster Brands





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739650/Four-Top-Ranking-ServiceMaster-Brands-Actively-Recruiting-Franchise-Owners



