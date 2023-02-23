Four top-flight teams down, one to go – Newcastle’s route to Carabao Cup final

Damian Spellman, PA
·4 min read

Newcastle will attempt to end a 54-year wait for silverware against Manchester United in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Eddie Howe’s side reached their first final since 1999.

Tranmere 1 Newcastle 2 – second round, August 24 2022

A much-changed Magpies side got off to the worst possible start when Elliott Nevitt rounded off a slick passing move in style to give League Two Tranmere a 21st-minute lead over their Premier League opponents.

However, the visitors dragged themselves back into the tie before half-time when skipper Jamaal Lascelles, one of 10 men drafted in following a thrilling 3-3 draw with reigning champions Manchester City three days earlier, levelled from substitute Kieran Trippier’s corner.

It was left to striker Chris Wood to clinch victory seven minutes after the restart with a glancing header from another Trippier set-piece.

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0 (Newcastle win 3-2 on penalties) – third round, November 9 2022

Newcastle keeper Nick Pope saved three spot-kicks to help secure a penalty shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace
Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope saved three spot-kicks to help secure a penalty shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England goalkeeper Nick Pope was Newcastle’s hero as a drab evening on Tyneside ended in dramatic style.

Howe once again rang the changes, resting eight of the men who had secured a 4-1 league win at Southampton three days earlier, and saw Pope make an early stop from Jean-Philippe Mateta before opposite number Sam Johnstone denied Miguel Almiron an eighth goal in as many games late on.

Pope then saved penalties from Luka Milivojevic, Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei as Wood, Trippier and Joelinton were successful to take their side through.

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – fourth round, December 20 2022

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith (centre) heads into his own net to hand Newcastle victory
Bournemouth defender Adam Smith, centre, heads into his own net to hand Newcastle victory (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Howe made something of a statement when he named Pope, Trippier, Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson in his starting line-up following their respective returns from the World Cup.

His team enjoyed the better of the game, but needed Adam Smith’s own goal – he headed past keeper Mark Travers under pressure from Wilson with 67 minutes gone – to get their noses in front.

However, Pope had to be at his best to prevent substitute Jack Stacey and Dominic Solanke from equalising as Newcastle edged their way to a seventh successive win in all competitions.

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – fifth round, January 10 2023

A post shared by Newcastle United FC (@nufc)

Dan Burn chose the perfect moment to score his first senior goal for the club which had released him as an 11-year-old, producing an accomplished finish on the hour.

Joelinton made sure with a second 12 minutes later to send the Magpies to just their second League Cup semi-final and the first in 47 years.

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – semi-final first leg, January 24 2023

Joelinton enjoyed an eventful evening on the south coast as the Magpies took a firm grip on the last-four tie.

The Brazilian saw a goal controversially disallowed and was guilty of an astonishing miss before he powered home the opener after 73 minutes at St Mary’s.

Newcastle academy graduate Adam Armstrong thought he had levelled, only for a VAR review to send the Saints to Tyneside trailing.

Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 – semi-final second leg, January 31 2023

A post shared by Newcastle United FC (@nufc)

Home-grown midfielder Sean Longstaff was the star of the show as Howe’s men took a significant step towards their first domestic trophy since 1955.

Longstaff struck after five and 21 minutes to lift the roof off St James’ Park on a night when Bob Moncur, captain of the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup-winning team, and Hollywood star Idris Elba were in attendance.

Che Adams gave the visitors hope when he blasted a shot past the astonished Pope – the first goal he had conceded in 931 minutes of football – but the Magpies held on despite Guimaraes’ late dismissal for a challenge on substitute Sam Edozie.

Latest Stories

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Canada Soccer to investigate having women play at home before World Cup

    Canada is looking to squeeze in a home game before this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. But it may take some ingenuity to make it happen. The sixth-ranked Canadian women, who wrap up play in the SheBelieves Cup against No. 11 Japan in Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, have just two FIFA windows before opening World Cup play July 21 against Nigeria in Melbourne. On Tuesday, Canada Soccer announced an April 11 friendly against France in LeMans. Coach Bev Priestman says the Canad

  • Adidas and Dustin Johnson part ways ahead of 2023 LIV Golf season

    Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.

  • Comedy of Anfield goalkeeping errors provide nod to the past

    Alisson and Thibaut Courtois both made grave errors that recalled a previous goalkeeper from Liverpool vs Real Madrid

  • Einarson sprints into Hearts playoffs; Manitoba, Northern Ontario on the cusp

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Speeding into playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship is a Kerri Einarson specialty. A sixth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday launched the three-time defending champion into the championship round well before the conclusion of pool play Thursday. "When you're just playing loose and relaxed, it kind of just all goes hand in hand and it seems to flow well," Einarson said following a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan. Their opener in Kamloops, B.C

  • Liverpool's defence is a laughing stock – here is the proof

    In moments of heightened emotion after a European night at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp has often reached beyond the usual football phrasebook.

  • Manchester City's weaknesses exposed in frustrating draw with RB Leipzig

    By James Ducker, in Leipzig

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • Suzann Pettersen reacts to Tiger Woods tampon prank

    Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas

  • Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released from Hospital 1 Month After Crash That Killed Him

    The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Bjorn Borg: Tennis great leaves India event after minister runs late

    The tennis great stepped away to watch his son's match after the Karnataka state chief minister was delayed.

  • Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins slams JJ Redick over 'idiotic' take

    Hall of Fame forward Dominique Wilkins did not hold back when asked about ESPN analyst JJ Redick's comments about Larry Bird's three-point shooting.

  • Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Blackhawks for future considerations

    The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection. Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019. The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract. He has five assists and ei

  • The ace up Sir Jim Ratcliffe's sleeve in Manchester United takeover battle with Qatar

    Interesting times lie ahead for Manchester United fans, though anyone of a red persuasion who has been alarmed by 18 years of abject ownership should be careful what they wish for. Not least because as the Qataris and Ineos table their initial bids, it appears their club is about to be transformed from the Glazers' personal cash machine into a worldwide launderette for either sportswashing or greenwashing. Some choice.

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!

    LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game

  • Retirement? Giorgio Chiellini too busy living the good life with LAFC to quit

    Giorgio Chiellini knows he is "close to the end" of his prolific career, and he's embracing his leadership and mentorship roles with LAFC.