Four Top Filmmakers Unite to Tell Forbidden Stories of Love

Four National Award-winning filmmakers, Pradeep Sarkar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Priyadarshan and Mahesh Manjrekar, are all set to direct new films as part of a series about love, marriage and relationships.

Titled "Forbidden Love", the series comprises four films -- Manjrekar's "Diagnosis Of Love", Roy Chowdhury's "Rules Of The Game", Priyadarshan's "Anamika" and Sarkar's "Arranged Marriage".

Ali Fazal, Aahana Kumra, Patralekhaa, Omkar Kapoor, Anindita Bose, Aditya Seal, Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Raima Sen, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rannvijaya Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, comprise the cast, across the four films.

"My film 'Diagnosis Of Love' is a crime thriller that revolves around a blooming love story between a surgeon and a colleague. You can expect drama, romance and action. Every love story is incomplete without a villain and this story is a complete package," said Manjrekar.

"Pink" director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury calls the shots on "Rules Of The Game", about a couple in their thirties wanting to add some spice in their relationship.

"I believe it's a constant struggle in any monogamous relationship to keep the romance quotient high. I am sure many of you in this generation will relate to the film in some form or the other. Millennials aren't foreign to the art of role-play, but what if it takes a wrong turn? " Roy Chowdhury said.

Priyadarshan, who directs "Anamika" said: "My protagonist Anamika is a quintessential housewife in her late 30s, but her love life is a bit dry with negligible attention from her husband. This slice of life romantic drama is an everyday story of many middle-aged women wanting a bit of love, and Anamika is their mascot. The film has a relatability factor that I hope the audience will connect with. Desire takes centre stage and the story is a visual representation of it."

On his film "Arranged Marriage", Sarkar said: "My film exposes the flaws in the age-old tradition of Indian matchmaking where love and relationships are often sacrificed for superstition and rigid family beliefs that no longer serve us. It is a modern-day take on a love story. I'm glad the film is getting a global release."

"Forbidden Love" will stream on the OTT platform Zee5 between September 9 and September 24.