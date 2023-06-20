These four Titanic survivors are now buried in Texas. Here’s when and why they moved here

A search is underway for five people who made a submarine expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic, which sank 111 years ago while crossing the Atlantic Ocean to the United States.

The passengers aboard the OceanGate submersible include British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. The other two passengers have not been identified, NBC News reported.

The Titanic made its fateful maiden voyage across the Atlantic on April 10, 1912, and sank April 15 after it hit an iceberg.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The history of the ship, its passengers and wreckage has fascinated society for years from survivor interviews and documentaries to the Academy Award-winning 1997 film “Titanic,” directed by James Cameron.

Encyclopedia Titanica, an online database that has collected information on the ship and its passengers since 1996, records four survivors who moved to Texas and are buried in the state.

Who were the Titanic survivors who moved to Texas?

Albert Edward James Horswill was 33 when he boarded the Titanic in 1912. Horswill was from England and starting working for the White Star Line, the shipping line that owned the Titanic, after he was discharged from the Royal Navy.

Horswill is recorded as a member of the deck crew who rowed one of the lifeboats out and away from the ship.

He moved to Humble, Texas in the 1950s and died in April 1962 in the Keightley Nursing Home in Harris County.

Beila Moor, who was 29 in 1912, and her son Meier Moor, who was seven, are two survivors who boarded the Titanic as third class passengers.

Encyclopedia Titanica records that Meier, who later spelled his name Meyer, said he and his mother managed to board a lifeboat after a “distinguished-looking woman” left the lifeboat she was in to search for her husband.

Meyer moved his family including his mother from Chicago to El Paso in the late 1940s in favor of a warmer climate.

Beila died from a heart attack in 1958 at the Hotel Dieu Hospital in El Paso. Meyer died on April 15, 1975, and is buried in El Paso’s B’nai Zion Cemetery.

Adal Nasr Allah was 17 when she boarded the Titanic in 1912 as a second class passenger. She boarded a lifeboat without her husband and survived.

Allah later remarried and moved to El Paso with her new husband in 1917 where the couple would live the rest of their lives. She died from a heart attack in early 1970 and is buried in Evergreen Cemetery.