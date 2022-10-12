Four things we learned from Division Series Game 1s: The Astros are never out of it

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·8 min read

It’s mathematically impossible to win a best-of-five series in Game 1. It’s figuratively possible to lose it, though.

And a quartet of Division Series openers on Tuesday brought a bevy of surprises, heart palpitations and crucial pivot points, for Game 1 certainly and quite possibly for the series at large. Mercifully, the American League will take a day to rest after a Houston Astro made history.

But the defending champions will be fighting for their lives, while the 111-win favorites in the NL will be back at it Wednesday. A look at four things we learned from Tuesday’s Division Series openers:

Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates after after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Mariners in the ninth inning.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates after after hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Mariners in the ninth inning.

Astros-Mariners: Down, but never out

It’s been eight years since the Astros began this golden era of baseball and six years of unfettered dominance that’s resulted in five consecutive trips to the AL Championship Series.

And still, the Astros find ways to make history.

Yordan Alvarez became the first player in playoff history to hit a two-out, walk-off home run with his club trailing by multiple runs, a wallop off Robbie Ray capping an industrious comeback and sending Minute Maid Park into delirium.

Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman said they can’t remember much in the haze of victory, just knowing they had an urge to hug Alvarez. Dusty Baker, the 73-year-old manager who can reference Bill Russell or Stevie Wonder as casually as one might talk to their mailman, called the moment “so close to the top” of the moments he’d experienced in his half-century in the game. “I don't know what the top is, but that's very, very close to it.”

We’ll see how Alvarez’s sucker punch impacts the Mariners; ace Luis Castillo will start Game 2, which will help manager Scott Servais recover from his disastrous decision to tab Robbie Ray on two days rest to pitch to Alvarez.

But it’s rarely about the opponent.

“It happens in all sorts of different ways. We know that,” says third baseman Alex Bregman, now in his sixth postseason dance. “So we know that we're never out of a game, and keep going.”

Bregman kept going when he cut a 7-3 Astros deficit in half with a two-run homer in the eighth. David Hensley, the 26th man on the roster for this Division Series, kept it going when he milked an eight-pitch at-bat off Mariners closer Paul Sewald, which culminated in a hit-by-pitch on a full count.

And rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena kept it going when he stung a single to dead center field off Sewald.

“I told the young boys, he who relaxes the most, concentrates the most, and is the most determined is the one that usually wins,” Baker said of Hensley and Pena. “At least you can make a good showing.”

They did something far greater than that: They got the game to Alvarez – and apparently got in Servais’s head.

He hooked Sewald for Ray, who rarely appears in relief and was bad in a three-inning outing in Game 2 of the wild-card series at Toronto just two days earlier. Suddenly, this unprecedented feat, this walk-off with the home team trailing 7-5, took on a strange air of inevitability.

Alvarez delivered. And the Astros, once again, won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

MLB PLAYOFF RANKINGS: NL powers top list of World Series contenders

WORLD SERIES PICKS: Dodgers, Braves and Astros are favorites

Dodgers-Padres: Four-headed closer

It was a grim inevitability that scarcely caused a pregame ripple: Craig Kimbrel had pitched his way off the Dodgers’ playoff roster.

L.A.’s 111-win regular season gave it the luxury of trying to get Kimbrel right, of handing him the ball in the ninth, his comfort zone, and hoping he’d workshop his way back to viability.

It never happened. And this Dodgers club is so good that whoever handles the ninth inning may, on many nights, be immaterial.

That certainly seemed the case when the Dodgers forged a 5-0 lead and ace Julio Urias retired the first nine Padres.

But the Dodgers lineup did not get a runner on base the last five innings. The Padres pecked away at Urias for three runs in the fifth. The post-Kenley Jansen, post-Kimbrel playoff reality was about to get tested.

Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and Chris Martin aced it.

Though they wobbled at times, the quartet hung four zeroes on the scoreboard and iced the 5-3 victory.

It started sketchily. Phillips walked the first batter he faced and had thrown 20 pitches before recording an out. But with two on and Wil Myers – who homered earlier – at the plate, Phillips got a huge break when Myers’ 100-mph one-hopper was right at second baseman Gavin Lux, who made a beautiful snare and turn to shortstop Trea Turner for a huge double play.

Eventually, the baton came to Martin, who was a less-renowned member of Atlanta’s Night Shift bullpen last year. He did not join the Dodgers until a late July trade from the Cubs, one that barely caused a trade-deadline ripple.

But the Dodgers, as is their wont, got him right; he posted a 1.46 ERA and 1.13 FIP in 26 games with them after those numbers were 4.31/3.02 in Chicago. His final pitch, to Ha-Seong Kim, consumed a great deal of the plate, and Kim was cursing himself for popping it up even before it settled into left fielder Trayce Thompson’s glove.

No matter. Martin exulted emotionally, just as Vesia and Graterol and Phillips did before him. The order may change on another night. The results might differ, too. But the late-inning committee is successfully in session.

Guardians-Yankees: A soft landing

Gerrit Cole’s home run problem did not go away. Josh Donaldson did some dunderheaded baserunning. The bullpen still has a throw-a-dart-and-hope-for-the-best feeling.

But this strange Yankee team – a 99-win juggernaut, a flawed favorite, an indomitable force, a disaster waiting to happen – seemed to find the antidote for its herky-jerky performance and whatever anxiety that might have built up over a five-day layoff – the punchless Guardians.

Oh, Cole gave up his semi-daily dinger, a third-inning solo homer to leadoff man Steven Kwan that gave Cleveland the early lead. But by the end of the Yankees’ 4-1 Game 1 victory, the Guardians’ three-game playoff sample featured this unsettling stat: Shut out in 29 of 32 innings.

Sure, they swept the Rays in two games and were competitive throughout in Game 1 at Yankee Stadium. But they’ve also yet to score by any means other than the home run, and they had to wait 15 innings for one the other day. On one hand, the Guardians looked like trouble coming in, with excellent starting pitching, a fearless bullpen and a contact-friendly offense catalyzed by perennial MVP candidate Jose Ramirez.

Upsetting the Yankees probably meant stealing Game 1, a possibility if Cole was not on point or the Yankee sluggers got too eager against starter Cal Quantrill. But New York waited out Quantrill, pushing across the decisive runs in the sixth inning. And Cole – who yielded an AL-high 33 homers – overcame a high early pitch count and stuck around into the seventh, leaving just eight outs for an out-of-sorts Yankee bullpen to consume.

“Look, it's hard to win playoff games,” says Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “It's certainly really good to get the first one at home.”

Phillies-Braves: Six relievers, 17 outs

Turns out the Phillies’ playoff life wasn’t as charmed as it appeared. Even as they swept the Cardinals in the wild card series, key reliever David Robertson was blowing out his calf while leaping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s Game 2 home run. Not what you want, certainly, especially with the defending champion Braves awaiting in a best-of-five series.

Yet these Phillies have been in any-means-necessary mode for two weeks now.

“Somebody’s going to step up,” manager Rob Thomson said of his bullpen reinforcements.

How about a half-dozen guys?

Robertson’s injury – no longer a surprise to Philly – was exacerbated when No. 3 starter Ranger Suarez could not escape the fourth inning despite being gifted a 4-1 lead. So a Phillies bullpen that’s been a traditional downfall and only recently saw a vast reshuffling of roles was tasked with steering them home.

Never mind that Jesus Alvarado was dispatched to the minors earlier this year. That nominal closer Zach Eflin is a back-end starter tossed into the ‘pen because it aligned with his recovery from a knee injury. That lefty Brad Hand wasn’t even on the wild-card roster and hadn’t pitched since Sept. 20, that Seranthony Dominguez only recently powered his way back into the circle of trust.

They just kept coming, six in all, standing against the inevitable Atlanta onslaught until a 7-1 lead became a 7-6 win and a huge advantage: Top starters Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will start the next two games.

Perhaps they’ll take back the headlines and that’s fine. Game 1 was for the working men out in the ‘pen – perhaps no one moreso than Dominguez, who pitched two clean innings and struck out three, bridging the gap from the middle innings into the eighth.

“These two innings today were magnificent,” Thomson said of Dominguez.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4 things we learned from Division Series Game 1s: Astros never die

Latest Stories

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o