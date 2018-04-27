Texas Tech players arrested in nightclub incident won't face charges

Four Texas Tech players were booked into the Lubbock County jail on March 25, but none will face charges, KCBD-TV reported Friday.

Along with quarterback Jett Duffey, cornerback Desmond Smith-Williams, safety Christian Malik Shakur Taylor and receiver Quan Shorts were also arrested when police were called to the scene in front of a nightclub where a large group of people were impeding traffic.

According to arrest reports, Taylor was seen trying to smash the windshield of a car, while Duffey was accused of damaging property at an apartment complex. Shorts and Smith-Williams were charged with disorderly conduct. All four were released by the next day.

Lubbock County Deputy Criminal District Attorney Trey Hill said the damages caused Duffey didn't warrant a charge, while the victim in the Taylor incident decided not to press charges. Shorts and Smith-Williams also won't face charges.

Texas Tech athletics suspended the four players indefinitely after their arrests, but all were reinstated the following week.