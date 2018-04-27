Texas Tech players arrested in nightclub incident won't face charges

Texas Tech athletics suspended the four players indefinitely after their arrests, but all were reinstated the following week.

Four Texas Tech players were booked into the Lubbock County jail on March 25, but none will face charges, KCBD-TV reported Friday.

Along with quarterback Jett Duffey, cornerback Desmond Smith-Williams, safety Christian Malik Shakur Taylor and receiver Quan Shorts were also arrested when police were called to the scene in front of a nightclub where a large group of people were impeding traffic.

According to arrest reports, Taylor was seen trying to smash the windshield of a car, while Duffey was accused of damaging property at an apartment complex. Shorts and Smith-Williams were charged with disorderly conduct. All four were released by the next day.

Lubbock County Deputy Criminal District Attorney Trey Hill said the damages caused Duffey didn't warrant a charge, while the victim in the Taylor incident decided not to press charges. Shorts and Smith-Williams also won't face charges.

