Four teenage asylum seekers arrested in connection with alleged rape of schoolgirl in Kent

RNLI in Dover

Four Afghan boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover.

Kent Police confirmed it was investigating reports of the attack, which took place at a school in the coastal town on 6 February.

Four boys, aged between 13 and 16, were arrested as part of the investigation and have since been released on bail while inquiries continue, the force said.

Sources close to the investigation told The Times that three boys, aged 13, 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are alleged to have pinned the girl down and acted as “lookouts” to stop her getting away while the fourth boy raped her.

A Kent Police spokesman said it is "investigating a report of a sexual offence involving a teenage girl and a teenage boy in Dover on the afternoon of Monday 6 February 2023".

They added: “Four boys were arrested as part of the investigation and have since been released on bail while inquiries continue.”

The teenagers, who allegedly came to Britain unaccompanied, are reportedly in the care of Kent County Council’s social services.

The total number of migrants who have crossed the English Channel this year has exceeded 2,000, Home Office figures revealed.

On Friday 110 people in three boats crossed the Channel, bringing the total number of people brought to the UK this year to 2,070.

Last week, fourteen people were arrested following clashes outside a Merseyside hotel providing refuge for asylum seekers.

They have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.

A police van was set on fire after a rally against refugees and a counter-protest by pro-migrant groups took place near the Suites Hotel, Knowsley.

Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell has condemned the violence and said the government was seeking to limit the "excessive use" of asylum hotels.