Four new teams and one new No. 1 in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 HS basketball polls

Four new teams join the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, and there’s one new No. 1.

▪ In the girls poll, Charlotte Catholic is still unbeaten and still ranked No. 1. Myers Park jumped up two spots to No. 2. There are two new teams in this week: No. 12 Newton-Conover and No. 15 Independence.

Newton-Conover, the 2019-20 N.C. 2A state champs, has won five straight games. Independence’s Patriots have won three straight.

▪ Weddington takes over No. 1 in the boys poll from Carmel Christian, which lost two close games to nationally ranked teams at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia. Joining the poll this week are 12-5 Independent School Covenant Day, from Matthews, and N.C. 4A public school Mooresville.

Covenant Day has won three straight and is the third school from the Charlotte Independent Schools conference to be ranked, joining No. 6 Charlotte Latin and No. 9 Providence Day.

Mooresville has won three straight games, including Thursday’s 72-69 win over Rocky River in the championship game of the North Iredell Christmas Tournament.

Boys Sweet 16

Rk. School Cl. Rec. Prvs 1 Weddington 4A 11-0 2 2 Carmel Christian 4A 15-2 1 3 North Mecklenburg 4A 12-1 3 4 J.L. Chambers 4A 7-5 4 5 Central Cabarrus 3A 12-0 5 6 Charlotte Latin 4A 14-1 6 7 Ardrey Kell 4A 9-2 7 8 Northside Christian 2A 11-5 8 9 Providence Day 4A 12-4 9 10 Gaston Day 2A 14-1 10 11 United Faith 1A 10-3 11 12 West Charlotte 3A 9-4 12 13 Myers Park 4A 5-5 13 14 Covenant Day 4A 12-5 NR 15 Lake Norman 4A 10-2 15 16 Mooresville 4A 8-1 NR

Dropped out: Cox Mill (4A, 7-5); East Lincoln (3A, 9-2). Also receiving consideration: Harding (4A, 9-5); Hickory (3A, 10-1); Stuart Cramer (3A, 10-0); Robinson (2A, 9-2)

Girls Sweet 16

Rk. School Cl. Rec. Prvs. 1. Charlotte Catholic 4A 13-0 1 2. Myers Park 4A 6-3 4 3. Chambers 4A 7-4 2 4. South Mecklenburg 4A 9-1 3 5. Cannon School IND 10-6 6 6. Salisbury 2A 8-1 7 7. Providence Day IND 11-1 9 8. Shelby 2A 4-2 8 9. North Mecklenburg 4A 10-1 5 10. Freedom 3A 10-1 11 11. Watauga 4A 10-1 13 12. Newton-Conover 2A 9-1 NR 13. Lake Norman 4A 8-3 10 14. Carson 3A 8-2 12 15. Independence 4A 8-2 NR 16. Alexander Central 4A 11-1 14

Dropped out: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 6-1); South Caldwell (4A, 8-1). Also receiving consideration: Hickory Ridge (4A, 7-2); East Rutherford (2A, 9-0); Hopewell (4A, 10-2)