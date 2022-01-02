Four new teams and one new No. 1 in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 HS basketball polls
Four new teams join the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, and there’s one new No. 1.
▪ In the girls poll, Charlotte Catholic is still unbeaten and still ranked No. 1. Myers Park jumped up two spots to No. 2. There are two new teams in this week: No. 12 Newton-Conover and No. 15 Independence.
Newton-Conover, the 2019-20 N.C. 2A state champs, has won five straight games. Independence’s Patriots have won three straight.
▪ Weddington takes over No. 1 in the boys poll from Carmel Christian, which lost two close games to nationally ranked teams at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia. Joining the poll this week are 12-5 Independent School Covenant Day, from Matthews, and N.C. 4A public school Mooresville.
Covenant Day has won three straight and is the third school from the Charlotte Independent Schools conference to be ranked, joining No. 6 Charlotte Latin and No. 9 Providence Day.
Mooresville has won three straight games, including Thursday’s 72-69 win over Rocky River in the championship game of the North Iredell Christmas Tournament.
Boys Sweet 16
Rk.
School
Cl.
Rec.
Prvs
1
Weddington
4A
11-0
2
2
Carmel Christian
4A
15-2
1
3
North Mecklenburg
4A
12-1
3
4
J.L. Chambers
4A
7-5
4
5
Central Cabarrus
3A
12-0
5
6
Charlotte Latin
4A
14-1
6
7
Ardrey Kell
4A
9-2
7
8
Northside Christian
2A
11-5
8
9
Providence Day
4A
12-4
9
10
Gaston Day
2A
14-1
10
11
United Faith
1A
10-3
11
12
West Charlotte
3A
9-4
12
13
Myers Park
4A
5-5
13
14
Covenant Day
4A
12-5
NR
15
Lake Norman
4A
10-2
15
16
Mooresville
4A
8-1
NR
Dropped out: Cox Mill (4A, 7-5); East Lincoln (3A, 9-2). Also receiving consideration: Harding (4A, 9-5); Hickory (3A, 10-1); Stuart Cramer (3A, 10-0); Robinson (2A, 9-2)
Girls Sweet 16
Rk.
School
Cl.
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Charlotte Catholic
4A
13-0
1
2.
Myers Park
4A
6-3
4
3.
Chambers
4A
7-4
2
4.
South Mecklenburg
4A
9-1
3
5.
Cannon School
IND
10-6
6
6.
Salisbury
2A
8-1
7
7.
Providence Day
IND
11-1
9
8.
Shelby
2A
4-2
8
9.
North Mecklenburg
4A
10-1
5
10.
Freedom
3A
10-1
11
11.
Watauga
4A
10-1
13
12.
Newton-Conover
2A
9-1
NR
13.
Lake Norman
4A
8-3
10
14.
Carson
3A
8-2
12
15.
Independence
4A
8-2
NR
16.
Alexander Central
4A
11-1
14
Dropped out: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 6-1); South Caldwell (4A, 8-1). Also receiving consideration: Hickory Ridge (4A, 7-2); East Rutherford (2A, 9-0); Hopewell (4A, 10-2)