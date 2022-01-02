Four new teams and one new No. 1 in Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 HS basketball polls

Rick Lewis, Langston Wertz Jr.
·2 min read

Four new teams join the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, and there’s one new No. 1.

In the girls poll, Charlotte Catholic is still unbeaten and still ranked No. 1. Myers Park jumped up two spots to No. 2. There are two new teams in this week: No. 12 Newton-Conover and No. 15 Independence.

Newton-Conover, the 2019-20 N.C. 2A state champs, has won five straight games. Independence’s Patriots have won three straight.

Weddington takes over No. 1 in the boys poll from Carmel Christian, which lost two close games to nationally ranked teams at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Columbia. Joining the poll this week are 12-5 Independent School Covenant Day, from Matthews, and N.C. 4A public school Mooresville.

Covenant Day has won three straight and is the third school from the Charlotte Independent Schools conference to be ranked, joining No. 6 Charlotte Latin and No. 9 Providence Day.

Mooresville has won three straight games, including Thursday’s 72-69 win over Rocky River in the championship game of the North Iredell Christmas Tournament.

Boys Sweet 16

Rk.

School

Cl.

Rec.

Prvs

1

Weddington

4A

11-0

2

2

Carmel Christian

4A

15-2

1

3

North Mecklenburg

4A

12-1

3

4

J.L. Chambers

4A

7-5

4

5

Central Cabarrus

3A

12-0

5

6

Charlotte Latin

4A

14-1

6

7

Ardrey Kell

4A

9-2

7

8

Northside Christian

2A

11-5

8

9

Providence Day

4A

12-4

9

10

Gaston Day

2A

14-1

10

11

United Faith

1A

10-3

11

12

West Charlotte

3A

9-4

12

13

Myers Park

4A

5-5

13

14

Covenant Day

4A

12-5

NR

15

Lake Norman

4A

10-2

15

16

Mooresville

4A

8-1

NR

Dropped out: Cox Mill (4A, 7-5); East Lincoln (3A, 9-2). Also receiving consideration: Harding (4A, 9-5); Hickory (3A, 10-1); Stuart Cramer (3A, 10-0); Robinson (2A, 9-2)

Girls Sweet 16

Rk.

School

Cl.

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Charlotte Catholic

4A

13-0

1

2.

Myers Park

4A

6-3

4

3.

Chambers

4A

7-4

2

4.

South Mecklenburg

4A

9-1

3

5.

Cannon School

IND

10-6

6

6.

Salisbury

2A

8-1

7

7.

Providence Day

IND

11-1

9

8.

Shelby

2A

4-2

8

9.

North Mecklenburg

4A

10-1

5

10.

Freedom

3A

10-1

11

11.

Watauga

4A

10-1

13

12.

Newton-Conover

2A

9-1

NR

13.

Lake Norman

4A

8-3

10

14.

Carson

3A

8-2

12

15.

Independence

4A

8-2

NR

16.

Alexander Central

4A

11-1

14

Dropped out: Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 6-1); South Caldwell (4A, 8-1). Also receiving consideration: Hickory Ridge (4A, 7-2); East Rutherford (2A, 9-0); Hopewell (4A, 10-2)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories