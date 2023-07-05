Four TCU Horned Frogs earn preseason All-Big 12 honors

TCU landed four players on the preseason All-Big 12 team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Josh Newton, Johnny Hodges, Damonic Williams and Griffin Kell were the Horned Frogs’ selections. The four selections were tied for second-most, while the three picks on defense were the most in the league.

Newton was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season at cornerback and has earned preseason buzz as a potential All-American. Newton started all 15 games and ranked second on the team and in the Big 12 with 12 pass breakups, trailing only teammate and 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (15).

Hodges was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and second team all-conference after transferring to TCU from Navy. The linebacker’s team-best 87 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, were the most by a Horned Frog since 2020.

Williams earned Freshman All-America honors and was Honorable-Mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year last season. He started all 15 games and made his TCU debut at the age of 17 in the season-opening win at Colorado.

Kell was First-Team All-Big 12 last season as he went 17-of-19 on field goals, including a 40-yard kick as time expired to beat Baylor, 29-28, and provide one of the nation’s most memorable plays of the season. His 89.5 made percentage tied for 14th nationally, while his streak of 12 consecutive makes tied for fifth-best in TCU history.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was voted preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was voted preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward, a transfer from Florida State, was voted preseason Newcomer of the Year.